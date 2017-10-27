Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 58° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Mixed Martial ArtsSports

    UFC media day at Tri-Star with Georges St-Pierre


    +-

    Georges St-Pierre, Joe Duffy and Aiemann Zahabi holds an open training during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec.

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre addresses
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre addresses members of the media during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre addresses
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre addresses members of the media during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Aiemann Zahabi holds
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Aiemann Zahabi holds an open training during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre trains
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre trains with Firas Zahabi during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Joe Duffy holds
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Joe Duffy holds an opening training during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Georges St-Pierre holds an open training during the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Georges St-Pierre holds an open training during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Aiemann Zahabi holds
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Aiemann Zahabi holds an open training during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Aiemann Zahabi addresses
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Aiemann Zahabi addresses members of the media during the UFC Media Day with Georges St-Pierre at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre addresses
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre addresses members of the media during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Joe Duffy addresses
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Joe Duffy addresses members of the media during UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Joe Duffy holds
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Joe Duffy holds an opening training during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre addresses
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre addresses members of the media during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Aiemann Zahabi holds
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Aiemann Zahabi holds an open training during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre trains
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre trains with Firas Zahabi during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre trains
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre trains with Firas Zahabi during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Georges St-Pierre, three-time former UFC welterweight champion, spars
    (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz)

    Georges St-Pierre, three-time former UFC welterweight champion, spars with his head trainer Firas Zahabi during a workout Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 in Montreal. St-Pierre will face Michael Bisping of a UFC middleweight title mixed martial arts bout in UFC 217 on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 in New York. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre addresses
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre addresses members of the media during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Georges St-Pierre, three-time former UFC welterweight champion, pauses
    (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz)

    Georges St-Pierre, three-time former UFC welterweight champion, pauses during a workout Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 in Montreal. St-Pierre will face Michael Bisping of a UFC middleweight title mixed martial arts bout in UFC 217 on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 in New York. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre addresses
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre addresses members of the media during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Georges St-Pierre, three-time former UFC welterweight champion, speaks
    (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz)

    Georges St-Pierre, three-time former UFC welterweight champion, speaks to the media after his workout Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 in Montreal. St-Pierre will face Michael Bisping of a UFC middleweight title mixed martial arts bout in UFC 217 on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 in New York. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre trains
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre trains with Firas Zahabi during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Joe Duffy holds
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Joe Duffy holds an opening training during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Aiemann Zahabi holds
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Aiemann Zahabi holds an open training during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre trains
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre trains with Firas Zahabi during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre makes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre makes his way into the gym during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Joe Duffy addresses
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Joe Duffy addresses members of the media during UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Joe Duffy holds
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Joe Duffy holds an opening training during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre addresses
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre addresses members of the media during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre trains
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre trains with Firas Zahabi during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Joe Duffy holds
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Joe Duffy holds an opening training during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK