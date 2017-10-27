Georges St-Pierre, Joe Duffy and Aiemann Zahabi holds an open training during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec.
MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre addresses members of the media during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre addresses members of the media during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Aiemann Zahabi holds an open training during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
ADVERTISEMENT
MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre trains with Firas Zahabi during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Joe Duffy holds an opening training during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Georges St-Pierre holds an open training during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Aiemann Zahabi holds an open training during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Aiemann Zahabi addresses members of the media during the UFC Media Day with Georges St-Pierre at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
ADVERTISEMENT
MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre addresses members of the media during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Joe Duffy addresses members of the media during UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Joe Duffy holds an opening training during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre addresses members of the media during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Aiemann Zahabi holds an open training during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
ADVERTISEMENT
MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre trains with Firas Zahabi during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre trains with Firas Zahabi during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Georges St-Pierre, three-time former UFC welterweight champion, spars with his head trainer Firas Zahabi during a workout Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 in Montreal. St-Pierre will face Michael Bisping of a UFC middleweight title mixed martial arts bout in UFC 217 on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 in New York. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre addresses members of the media during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Georges St-Pierre, three-time former UFC welterweight champion, pauses during a workout Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 in Montreal. St-Pierre will face Michael Bisping of a UFC middleweight title mixed martial arts bout in UFC 217 on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 in New York. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre addresses members of the media during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Georges St-Pierre, three-time former UFC welterweight champion, speaks to the media after his workout Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 in Montreal. St-Pierre will face Michael Bisping of a UFC middleweight title mixed martial arts bout in UFC 217 on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 in New York. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre trains with Firas Zahabi during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Joe Duffy holds an opening training during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Aiemann Zahabi holds an open training during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre trains with Firas Zahabi during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre makes his way into the gym during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Joe Duffy addresses members of the media during UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Joe Duffy holds an opening training during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre addresses members of the media during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Georges St-Pierre trains with Firas Zahabi during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 25: Joe Duffy holds an opening training during the UFC Media Day at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.