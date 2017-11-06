Georges St-Pierre connected with a left hook that dropped Michael Bisping and led to a rear naked choke that put Bisping to sleep with 37 seconds left in the third round as St-Pierre became the new middleweight champion at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Hall of Fame boxing trainer Freddie Roach was in Georges St-Pierre's corner for his middleweight title fight against Michael Bisping at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Georges St-Pierre waits to fight Michael Bisping in the middleweight title fight at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Michael Bisping prepares to defend his middleweight title against Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Michael Bisping, left, and Georges St-Pierre exchange strikes in a middleweight title fight at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017. St-Pierre won the title by submission in the third round.

A bloodied Georges St-Pierre fights on against Michael Bisping in the middleweight title fight at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017. St-Pierre took the title with a third-round submission.

Georges St-Pierre is on top of Michael Bisping in a middleweight title fight at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017. St-Pierre won the title by submission in the third round.

Georges St-Pierre received the middleweight title belt from UFC president Dana White after beating Michael Bisping at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Michael Bisping congratulates Georges St-Pierre on his victory over him in the middleweight title fight at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.