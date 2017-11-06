This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 217: Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre

By Mario Gonzalez
Georges St-Pierre connected with a left hook that dropped Michael Bisping and led to a rear naked choke that put Bisping to sleep with 37 seconds left in the third round as St-Pierre became the new middleweight champion at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Hall of Fame boxing trainer Freddie Roach was
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Hall of Fame boxing trainer Freddie Roach was in Georges St-Pierre's corner for his middleweight title fight against Michael Bisping at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Georges St-Pierre waits to fight Michael Bisping in
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Georges St-Pierre waits to fight Michael Bisping in the middleweight title fight at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Michael Bisping prepares to defend his middleweight title
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Michael Bisping prepares to defend his middleweight title against Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Michael Bisping prepares to defend his middleweight title
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Michael Bisping, left, and Georges St-Pierre exchange strikes
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Michael Bisping, left, and Georges St-Pierre exchange strikes in a middleweight title fight at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017. St-Pierre won the title by submission in the third round.

Michael Bisping, right, and Georges St-Pierre exchange strikes
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Michael Bisping, right, and Georges St-Pierre exchange strikes
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

A bloodied Georges St-Pierre fights on against Michael
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

A bloodied Georges St-Pierre fights on against Michael Bisping in the middleweight title fight at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017. St-Pierre took the title with a third-round submission.

A bloodied Georges St-Pierre fights on against Michael
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Michael Bisping prepares to defend his middleweight title
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Michael Bisping, left, and Georges St-Pierre exchange strikes
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Michael Bisping, right, and Georges St-Pierre exchange strikes
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Michael Bisping, left, and Georges St-Pierre exchange strikes
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

A bloodied Georges St-Pierre fights on against Michael
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

A bloodied Georges St-Pierre fights on against Michael
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Georges St-Pierre is on top of Michael Bisping
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Georges St-Pierre is on top of Michael Bisping in a middleweight title fight at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017. St-Pierre won the title by submission in the third round.

Georges St-Pierre is on top of Michael Bisping
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Georges St-Pierre fights Michael Bisping in the middleweight
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Georges St-Pierre fights Michael Bisping in the middleweight title fight at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Georges St-Pierre submitted Michael Bisping in the middleweight
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Georges St-Pierre submitted Michael Bisping in the middleweight title fight at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Georges St-Pierre submitted Michael Bisping in the middleweight
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Georges St-Pierre submitted Michael Bisping in the middleweight
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Georges St-Pierre received the middleweight title belt from
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Georges St-Pierre received the middleweight title belt from UFC president Dana White after beating Michael Bisping at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Michael Bisping congratulates Georges St-Pierre on his victory
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Michael Bisping congratulates Georges St-Pierre on his victory over him in the middleweight title fight at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre poses with his cornermen after beating
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Georges St-Pierre poses with his cornermen after beating Michael Bisping in the middleweight title fight at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

