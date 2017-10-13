Subscribe
    Mixed Martial ArtsSports

    UFC 217: Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre news conference


    +-

    UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and challenge Georges St-Pierre held a news conference on Oct. 13, 2017, at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto to promote their title fight at UFC 217 on Nov. 4 at Madison Square Garden.

    (Credit: AP / Chris Young)

    Michael Bisping gestures during a news conference to promote his upcoming UFC 217 fight against Georges St-Pierre in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

    (Credit: AP / Chris Young)

    Michael Bisping, left, and Georges St-Pierre face off during a news conference to promote their upcoming UFC 217 fight in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

    Michael Bisping smiles during a news conference to
    (Credit: AP / Chris Young)

    Michael Bisping smiles during a news conference to promote his upcoming UFC 217 fight against Georges St-Pierre in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

    (Credit: AP / Chris Young)

    Michael Bisping, left, and Georges St-Pierre face off during a news conference to promote their upcoming UFC 217 fight in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

    Georges St-Pierre laughs during a news conference to
    (Credit: AP / Chris Young)

    Georges St-Pierre laughs during a news conference to promote his upcoming UFC 217 fight against Michael Bisping in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

    UFC President Dana White separates Michael Bisping, left,
    (Credit: AP / Chris Young)

    UFC President Dana White separates Michael Bisping, left, and Georges St-Pierre during a news conference to promote their upcoming UFC 217 fight at MSG next month in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

