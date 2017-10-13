UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and challenge Georges St-Pierre held a news conference on Oct. 13, 2017, at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto to promote their title fight at UFC 217 on Nov. 4 at Madison Square Garden.
Michael Bisping gestures during a news conference to promote his upcoming UFC 217 fight against Georges St-Pierre in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.
Michael Bisping, left, and Georges St-Pierre face off during a news conference to promote their upcoming UFC 217 fight in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.
Michael Bisping smiles during a news conference to promote his upcoming UFC 217 fight against Georges St-Pierre in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.
Georges St-Pierre laughs during a news conference to promote his upcoming UFC 217 fight against Michael Bisping in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.
UFC President Dana White separates Michael Bisping, left, and Georges St-Pierre during a news conference to promote their upcoming UFC 217 fight at MSG next month in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.
