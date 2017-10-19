Ovince Saint Preux asked.
Ovince Saint Preux received.
“Hey Corey, looks like you lost your partner & I’m sitting here without a fight, Nov. 4 I’m your guy,” the UFC light heavyweight tweeted early Thursday afternoon.
A few hours later, Saint Preux had his fight booked, according to a UFC official. He will replace Patrick Cummins, out with a staph infection, against Corey Anderson at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4.
Saint Preux (21-10) is coming off a first-round submission of Yushin Okami last month.
Anderson (10-3), a Season 19 “Ultimate Fighter” winner, lost his last fight in March by first-round knockout to Jimi Manuwa.
