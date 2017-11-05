This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 217

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

In the main event of UFC 217, Georges St. Pierre looks to take the middleweight title from Michael Bisping on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.

Georges St-Pierre beat Michael Bisping via third-round submission
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Georges St-Pierre beat Michael Bisping via third-round submission for the middleweight title at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Georges St-Pierre defeated Michael Bisping to win the
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Georges St-Pierre defeated Michael Bisping to win the middleweight title at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Georges St-Pierre celebrates beating Michael Bisping via third-round
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Georges St-Pierre celebrates beating Michael Bisping via third-round submission for the middleweight title at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

UFC president Dana White puts the middleweight title
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

UFC president Dana White puts the middleweight title belt around Georges St-Pierre after he won it from Michael Bisping at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Cody Garbrandt, left, and TJ Dillashaw fight for
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Cody Garbrandt, left, and TJ Dillashaw fight for the bantamweight title at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017. Dillashaw became the new champion with a second-round TKO of Garbrandt.

TJ Dillashaw celebrates winning the bantamweight title from
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

TJ Dillashaw celebrates winning the bantamweight title from rival and former teammate Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Rose Namajunas won the strawweight title at UFC
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Rose Namajunas won the strawweight title at UFC 217 with a first-round knockout of Joanna Jedrzejczyk at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Rose Namajunas gets emotional as Dana White presents
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Rose Namajunas gets emotional as Dana White presents her the strawweight title after her upset first-round knockout of Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Randy Brown (right) defeats Mickey Gall by unanimous
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Randy Brown (right) defeats Mickey Gall by unanimous decision in a welterweight bout at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Randy Brown (left) defeats Mickey Gall by unanimous
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Randy Brown (left) defeats Mickey Gall by unanimous decision in a welterweight bout at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Randy Brown (left) defeats Mickey Gall by unanimous
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Randy Brown (left) defeats Mickey Gall by unanimous decision in a welterweight bout at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Randy Brown (left) defeats Mickey Gall by unanimous
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Randy Brown (left) defeats Mickey Gall by unanimous decision in a welterweight bout at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Randy Brown defeats Mickey Gall (not shown) by
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Randy Brown defeats Mickey Gall (not shown) by unanimous decision in a welterweight bout at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Ricardo Ramos, of Brazil, celebrates after knocking out
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Franklin II

Ricardo Ramos, of Brazil, celebrates after knocking out Aiemann Zahabi, of Canada, to win a bantamweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 217 Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in New York.

Ricardo Ramos, of Brazil, celebrates after knocking out
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Franklin II

Ricardo Ramos, of Brazil, celebrates after knocking out Aiemann Zahabi, of Canada, to win a bantamweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 217 on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in New York.

Curtis Blaydes, left, fights Aleksei Oleinik during a
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Franklin II

Curtis Blaydes, left, fights Aleksei Oleinik during a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 217, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in New York. Blaydes won the fight.

Ricardo Ramos of Brazil headlocks Aiemann Zahabi of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Stobe

Ricardo Ramos of Brazil headlocks Aiemann Zahabi of Canada in their bantamweight bout during the UFC 217 event at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Curtis Blaydes lands a punch against Aleksei Oleinik
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Stobe

Curtis Blaydes lands a punch against Aleksei Oleinik of Russia in their heavyweight bout during the UFC 217 event at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Ricardo Ramos, left, of Brazil, fights Aiemann Zahabi,
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Franklin II

Ricardo Ramos, left, of Brazil, fights Aiemann Zahabi, of Canada, during a bantamweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 217, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in New York. Ramos won the fight.

Aleksei Oleinik, of Russia, reacts during a heavyweight
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Franklin II

Aleksei Oleinik, of Russia, reacts during a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 217, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in New York. Blaydes won the fight.

Curtis Blaydes slams Aleksei Oleinik of Russia in
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Stobe

Curtis Blaydes slams Aleksei Oleinik of Russia in their heavyweight bout during the UFC 217 event at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Ricardo Ramos of Brazil throws a punch on
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Stobe

Ricardo Ramos of Brazil throws a punch on top of Aiemann Zahabi of Canada in their bantamweight bout during the UFC 217 event at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Julius LI Nets look back to past ahead of Coliseum win
Julius Hermann: Dr. J comes home to his Long Island roots
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis goes up for a Porzingis doing his part to bring buzz back to MSG
Jets quarterback Josh McCown during the second half Jets’ good, bad and ugly so far in 2017
Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks blocks Mike D’Antoni sees franchise in Kristaps Porzingis
Stony Brook wide receiver Harrison Jackson completes a Stony Brook beats Albany in overtime