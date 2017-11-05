In the main event of UFC 217, Georges St. Pierre looks to take the middleweight title from Michael Bisping on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.

Georges St-Pierre beat Michael Bisping via third-round submission for the middleweight title at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Cody Garbrandt, left, and TJ Dillashaw fight for the bantamweight title at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017. Dillashaw became the new champion with a second-round TKO of Garbrandt.

TJ Dillashaw celebrates winning the bantamweight title from rival and former teammate Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Rose Namajunas won the strawweight title at UFC 217 with a first-round knockout of Joanna Jedrzejczyk at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Rose Namajunas gets emotional as Dana White presents her the strawweight title after her upset first-round knockout of Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Randy Brown (right) defeats Mickey Gall by unanimous decision in a welterweight bout at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Ricardo Ramos, of Brazil, celebrates after knocking out Aiemann Zahabi, of Canada, to win a bantamweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 217 Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in New York.

Curtis Blaydes, left, fights Aleksei Oleinik during a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 217, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in New York. Blaydes won the fight.

Ricardo Ramos of Brazil headlocks Aiemann Zahabi of Canada in their bantamweight bout during the UFC 217 event at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Curtis Blaydes lands a punch against Aleksei Oleinik of Russia in their heavyweight bout during the UFC 217 event at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

