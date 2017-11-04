This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 52° Good Afternoon
Overcast 52° Good Afternoon
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 217 stunner: Rose Namajunas knocks out Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Underdog after pulling off win: ‘It feels like a movie right now.’

Rose Namajunas, above, punches Joanna Jedrzejczyk during a women's

Rose Namajunas, above, punches Joanna Jedrzejczyk during a women's strawweight title bout at UFC 217 on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Frank Franklin II

By Ryan Gerbosi  ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has always had the ability to get in the head of her opponent. Rose Namajunas wouldn’t let her in, and in turn, she was able to end Jedrzejczyk’s reign at the top.

In a stunner, the stoic Namajunas knocked out Jedrzejczyk at 3:03 of the first round to claim the UFC strawweight title at UFC 217 Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. Namajunas maintained her composure from the start of fight week until the end of the bout to hand Jedrzejczyk her first professional loss.

“It feels like a movie right now,” Namajunas said.

After taking some time to gauge distance, Namajunas put Jedrzejczyk down with a big right hand and pounced, but Jedrzejczyk was able to recover.

Soon after, Namajuans landed a powerful left hook and followed with a right on the way to the ground. The underdog got on top and landed a series of ground strikes as Jedrzejczyk turned to her stomach. Jedrzejczyk tapped the canvas and referee John McCarthy called the fight, although it was officially ruled a knockout.

By Ryan Gerbosi  ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Julius Hermann: Dr. J comes home to his Long Island roots
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis goes up for a Porzingis doing his part to bring buzz back to MSG
Jets quarterback Josh McCown during the second half Jets’ good, bad and ugly so far in 2017
Julius LI Nets look back to past ahead of Coliseum win
Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks blocks Mike D’Antoni sees franchise in Kristaps Porzingis
Stony Brook wide receiver Harrison Jackson completes a Stony Brook beats Albany in overtime