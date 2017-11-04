Joanna Jedrzejczyk has always had the ability to get in the head of her opponent. Rose Namajunas wouldn’t let her in, and in turn, she was able to end Jedrzejczyk’s reign at the top.

In a stunner, the stoic Namajunas knocked out Jedrzejczyk at 3:03 of the first round to claim the UFC strawweight title at UFC 217 Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. Namajunas maintained her composure from the start of fight week until the end of the bout to hand Jedrzejczyk her first professional loss.

“It feels like a movie right now,” Namajunas said.

After taking some time to gauge distance, Namajunas put Jedrzejczyk down with a big right hand and pounced, but Jedrzejczyk was able to recover.

Soon after, Namajuans landed a powerful left hook and followed with a right on the way to the ground. The underdog got on top and landed a series of ground strikes as Jedrzejczyk turned to her stomach. Jedrzejczyk tapped the canvas and referee John McCarthy called the fight, although it was officially ruled a knockout.