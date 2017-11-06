Stephen Thompson, known for his flashy array of leg kicks, saw even more success with his hands against Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight bout, winning by unanimous decision, 30-26, 30-27, 30-27, at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

