SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 217: Stephen Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal

By Mario Gonzalez
Stephen Thompson, known for his flashy array of leg kicks, saw even more success with his hands against Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight bout, winning by unanimous decision, 30-26, 30-27, 30-27, at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Jorge Masvidal lost by unanimous decision to Stephen Thompson in a welterweight bout at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Stephen Thompson, left, and Jorge Masvidal fought in a welterweight bout at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017. Thompson won by unanimous decision.

Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Stephen Thompson, right, and Jorge Masvidal fought in a welterweight bout at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017. Thompson won by unanimous decision.

Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Stephen Thompson, left, and Jorge Masvidal fought in a welterweight bout at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017. Thompson won by unanimous decision.

Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Stephen Thompson, right, and Jorge Masvidal fought in a welterweight bout at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017. Thompson won by unanimous decision.

Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Stephen Thompson, right, and Jorge Masvidal fought in a welterweight bout at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017. Thompson won by unanimous decision.

Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Stephem Thompson faced Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight bout at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Stephen Thompson, right, and Jorge Masvidal fought in a welterweight bout at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017. Thompson won by unanimous decision.

Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Stephen Thompson, right, and Jorge Masvidal fought in a welterweight bout at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017. Thompson won by unanimous decision.

Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Stephen Thompson, right, and Jorge Masvidal fought in a welterweight bout at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017. Thompson won by unanimous decision.

Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Stephen Thompson, left, and Jorge Masvidal fought in a welterweight bout at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017. Thompson won by unanimous decision.

Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Jorge Masvidal lost by unanimous decision to Stephen Thompson in a welterweight bout at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Stephem Thompson faced Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight bout at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Referee Dan Miragliotta raises the hand of winner Stephen Thompson, left, in a welterweight bout against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017. Thompson won by unanimous decision.

