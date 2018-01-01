Best of UFC 219 photos

A look at the more intriguing photos from UFC 219 in Las Vegas on Dec. 30, 2017.

Khabib Nurmagomedov hits Edson Barboza during a lightweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 219, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Neil Magny kicks Carlos Condit in a welterweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 219, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Dan Hooker, right, kicks Marc Diakiese in a lightweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 219, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Carla Esparza, left, celebrates after defeating Cynthia Calvillo in a strawweight bout at UFC 219, on Dec. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Carla Esparza, top, punches Cynthia Calvillo in a strawweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 219, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Cris Cyborg celebrates after defeating Holly Holm during a featherweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 219, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Cris Cyborg, left, hits Holly Holm during a featherweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 219, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Holly Holm pauses after a loss to Cris Cyborg during a featherweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 219, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Cris Cyborg hits Holly Holm during a featherweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 219, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)