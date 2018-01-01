TODAY'S PAPER
Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holly Holm

Holly Holm pushed Cris "Cyborg" Justino to five rounds for the first time. But Justino outstruck Holm to win by unanimous decision and successfully defend her women's featherweight title at UFC 219 on Dec. 30, 2017. Judges scored it 49-46, 48-47 and 48-47, extending her win streak to 19.

Cris Cyborg, right, embraces Holly Holm after a
Photo Credit: AP / John Locher

Cris Cyborg, right, embraces Holly Holm after a featherweight championship bout at UFC 219, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Cris Cyborg, right, hits Holly Holm during a
Photo Credit: AP / John Locher

Cris Cyborg, right, hits Holly Holm during a featherweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 219, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Holly Holm kicks Cris Cyborg during a featherweight
Photo Credit: AP / John Locher

Holly Holm kicks Cris Cyborg during a featherweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 219, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Cris Cyborg celebrates after defeating Holly Holm during
Photo Credit: AP / John Locher

Cris Cyborg celebrates after defeating Holly Holm during a featherweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 219, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Cris Cyborg, left, hits Holly Holm during a
Photo Credit: AP / John Locher

Cris Cyborg, left, hits Holly Holm during a featherweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 219, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Holly Holm, right, and Cris Cyborg exchange blows
Photo Credit: AP / John Locher

Holly Holm, right, and Cris Cyborg exchange blows during a featherweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 219, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Holly Holm pauses after a loss to Cris
Photo Credit: AP / John Locher

Holly Holm pauses after a loss to Cris Cyborg during a featherweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 219, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Cris Cyborg kicks Holly Holm during a featherweight
Photo Credit: AP / John Locher

Cris Cyborg kicks Holly Holm during a featherweight championship bout at UFC 219, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Cris Cyborg hits Holly Holm during a featherweight
Photo Credit: AP / John Locher

Cris Cyborg hits Holly Holm during a featherweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 219, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Holly Holm, right, fights Cris Cyborg during a
Photo Credit: AP / John Locher

Holly Holm, right, fights Cris Cyborg during a featherweight championship bout at UFC 219, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas.

