UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holly Holm

Holly Holm pushed Cris "Cyborg" Justino to five rounds for the first time. But Justino outstruck Holm to win by unanimous decision and successfully defend her women's featherweight title at UFC 219 on Dec. 30, 2017. Judges scored it 49-46, 48-47 and 48-47, extending her win streak to 19.

Cris Cyborg, right, embraces Holly Holm after a featherweight championship bout at UFC 219, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas.

