UFC 220 fight card
UFC 220 takes place on Saturday, Jan. 20, at the TD Garden in Boston. It includes two title fights.
Below is the latest UFC 220 fight card.
UFC 220 main card, 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view
Champion Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou (heavyweight title)
Champion Daniel Cormier vs. Volkan Oezdemir (light heavyweight title)
Shane Burgos vs. Calvin Kattar
Francimar Barroso vs. Gian Villante
Thomas Almeida vs. Rob Font
UFC 220 prelims, 8 p.m. on FS1
Kyle Bochniak vs. Brandon Davis
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Sabah Homasi
Dustin Ortiz vs. Alexandre Pantoja
Julio Arce vs. Dan Ige
UFC 220 early prelims, 7 p.m. on Fight Pass
Enrique Barzola vs. Matt Bessette
Islam Makhachev vs. Gleison Tibau