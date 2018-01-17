UFC 220 takes place on Saturday, Jan. 20, at the TD Garden in Boston. It includes two title fights.

Below is the latest UFC 220 fight card.

UFC 220 main card, 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view

Champion Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou (heavyweight title)

Champion Daniel Cormier vs. Volkan Oezdemir (light heavyweight title)

Shane Burgos vs. Calvin Kattar

Francimar Barroso vs. Gian Villante

Thomas Almeida vs. Rob Font

UFC 220 prelims, 8 p.m. on FS1

Kyle Bochniak vs. Brandon Davis

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Sabah Homasi

Dustin Ortiz vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Julio Arce vs. Dan Ige

UFC 220 early prelims, 7 p.m. on Fight Pass

Enrique Barzola vs. Matt Bessette

Islam Makhachev vs. Gleison Tibau