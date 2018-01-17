TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 34° Good Evening
Overcast 34° Good Evening
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 220 fight card

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

UFC 220 takes place on Saturday, Jan. 20, at the TD Garden in Boston. It includes two title fights.

Below is the latest UFC 220 fight card.

UFC 220 main card, 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view

Champion Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou (heavyweight title)

Champion Daniel Cormier vs. Volkan Oezdemir (light heavyweight title)

Shane Burgos vs. Calvin Kattar

Francimar Barroso vs. Gian Villante

Thomas Almeida vs. Rob Font

UFC 220 prelims, 8 p.m. on FS1

Kyle Bochniak vs. Brandon Davis

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Sabah Homasi

Dustin Ortiz vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Julio Arce vs. Dan Ige

UFC 220 early prelims, 7 p.m. on Fight Pass

Enrique Barzola vs. Matt Bessette

Islam Makhachev vs. Gleison Tibau

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Tim Hardaway Jr. of the New York Knicks Tim Hardaway Jr. to play tonight for Knicks
The New York Mets re-introduce outfielder Jay Bruce Jay Bruce has ‘unfinished business’ with Mets
Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer following a Zimmer thinks Shurmur will be good for Giants
Pirates' Josh Harrison watches flight of home run Pirates’ Harrison could be available for Mets, Yankees
Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell, left, and forward Nets anxiously await Russell’s return
Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur smiles before an Spagnuolo might benefit from a Shurmur hire