Gian Villante next will enter the octagon in an unfamiliar situation: loser of two straight UFC fights.

The Levittown-raised light heavyweight can put an end to that on Jan. 20 when he faces Francimar Barroso at UFC 220 at the TD Garden in Boston.

Villante (15-8) last fought in July at Nassau Coliseum, losing a split decision to Patrick Cummins in Long Island’s first UFC event. Before that, Villante lost by third-round stoppage to former champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua in Brazil in March. In an up-and-down UFC career thus far, it’s the only time Villante has lost back-to-back fights in the octagon. (He also lost two straight in 2011 while fighting for Strikeforce.)

Barroso (19-5, 1 no contest) is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Aleksandar Rakic at UFC Fight Night in the Netherlands in September. Since joining the UFC in 2013, the Brazilian Barrosso has won four of his seven fights.

Other announced fights for UFC 220 include:

Islam Makhachev vs. Gleison Tibau

Dustin Ortiz vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Thomas Almeida vs. Rob Font

Shane Burgos vs. Calvin Kattar

Kyle Bochniak vs. Brandon Davis