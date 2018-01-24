Al Iaquinta officially returns to the octagon on April 7 at UFC 223 in Brooklyn.

His much-rumored scheduled lightweight bout against Paul Felder was announced officially by the UFC on Wednesday.

Iaquinta, from Wantagh, was scheduled to meet Felder at UFC 218 last December, but withdrew because of injury.

For Iaquinta (13-3-1), this will be his first fight in a year and just his second since April 2015. A combination of injuries and contract disputes with the UFC have kept Iaquinta out of the cage. He remains the No. 10 ranked lightweight in the UFC amid a five-fight winning streak that includes four knockouts. It will be the first fight in New York for Iaquinta since mixed martial arts was legalized in New York in March 2016.

Felder (15-3) remained on the UFC 218 card after Iaquinta withdrew and stopped Charles Oliveira in the second round. It was the third straight finish for Felder.

UFC 223 at Barclays Center is headlined by interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.