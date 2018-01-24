TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 41° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 41° Good Afternoon
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Al Iaquinta-Paul Felder officially scheduled for UFC 223 in Brooklyn

Wantagh’s Iaquinta will be back in the cage for the first time since last April.

Wantagh's Al Iaquinta knocked out Rodrigo Damm in

Wantagh's Al Iaquinta knocked out Rodrigo Damm in third round to win their lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night 50 at Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2014. Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Al Iaquinta officially returns to the octagon on April 7 at UFC 223 in Brooklyn.

His much-rumored scheduled lightweight bout against Paul Felder was announced officially by the UFC on Wednesday.

Iaquinta, from Wantagh, was scheduled to meet Felder at UFC 218 last December, but withdrew because of injury.

For Iaquinta (13-3-1), this will be his first fight in a year and just his second since April 2015. A combination of injuries and contract disputes with the UFC have kept Iaquinta out of the cage. He remains the No. 10 ranked lightweight in the UFC amid a five-fight winning streak that includes four knockouts. It will be the first fight in New York for Iaquinta since mixed martial arts was legalized in New York in March 2016.

Felder (15-3) remained on the UFC 218 card after Iaquinta withdrew and stopped Charles Oliveira in the second round. It was the third straight finish for Felder.

UFC 223 at Barclays Center is headlined by interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC 223 fight card so far

(fights officially announced by UFC)

Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov (lightweight title)

Rose Namajunas vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (women’s strawweight title)

Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Al Iaquinta vs. Paul Felder

Mark

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Braves third baseman Chipper Jones waves his hat How the potential Baseball HOF Class of 2018 fared vs. Yankees, Mets
Kevin Durant of the Warriors reacts after making Without Porzingis, Knicks overpowered by Warriors
Knicks guard Courtney Lee reacts after receiving a Courtney Lee unfazed by trade speculation
Defensive coordinator James Bettcher of the Cardinals walks Report: Giants pick Bettcher as defensive coordinator
Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's St. John’s falls to Creighton as losing streak hits nine
Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie shoots over Thunder center Dinwiddie’s three off target this time in Nets’ loss