Conor McGregor’s media day antics put several fighters’ livelihoods in danger this week, but according to UFC president Dana White, those affected won’t miss their UFC 223 payday — mostly.

During a press conference Friday, White said fighters forced off the card due to the incident, in which McGregor and a group of men were caught on video attacking and damaging a bus carrying several fighters on Saturday’s card, would still receive their show money.

“All the guys that ended up not getting fights, they’ll all get paid for not getting fights,” White said.

In total, six fighters were taken off the card due to circumstances out of their control. Michael Chiesa’s bout with Anthony Pettis was canceled due to face lacerations suffered by Chiesa from broken glass. Ray Borg was unable to fight Brandon Moreno after experiencing eye issues, also from broken glass. Alex Caceres did not have an opponent after Artem Lobov, who was a member of McGregor’s group that stormed Barclays Center, was removed from the card. Paul Felder also did not have a fight after Al Iaquinta was moved to the main event when Max Holloway missed weight.

White was asked if that pay would include win bonuses, which typically equal a fighter’s money to show.

“Just their show. We don’t have that much money, buddy,” White said. “And we’ll turn them around and get them fights again real quick.”

The UFC is owned by talent agency WME-IMG, which purchased the promotion for $4 billion in 2017.

McGregor manager: It’s a rumor mill

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

McGregor’s manager issued a statement on Saturday saying there was “misinformation” circulating about the Irish superstar.

Audie Attar of Paradigm Sports Management posted the following message on his Twitter account.

“So much rumor and misinformation about my client, Conor McGregor. The matter is in the hands of law enforcement and I cannot really say more. Conor is a great father, a fiercely loyal friend, and one of the best athletes in the world. He looks forward to getting back to fighting as soon as possible.”

McGregor and his teammates were not allowed at Barclays Center by the UFC for Saturday’s event. A call to his bail bondsman, Ira Judelson, about McGregor’s whereabouts was not answered Saturday.