SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 223 fan events

New UFC women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas talks

New UFC women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas talks about her title win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk, the state of MMA and her personal journey to the top after UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017. (Credit: Mario Gonzalez)

UFC 223 is scheduled for Saturday, April 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

But, first, there are fight week events for fans to attend. Here’s a list.

Wednesday, April 4

UFC 223 press conference, 5 p.m. at Music Hall of Williamsburgh (66 North 6th St.) Doors open at 4 p.m.

UFC 223 open workouts, 6:30 p.m. at Music Hall of Williamsburgh. Scheduled order of fighters to appears: Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Rose Namajunas, Tony Ferguson.

Friday, April 6

UFC 223 ceremonial weigh-ins, 6 p.m. at Barclays Center. Doors open at 5.

