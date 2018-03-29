UFC 223 fan events

UFC 223 is scheduled for Saturday, April 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

But, first, there are fight week events for fans to attend. Here’s a list.

Wednesday, April 4

UFC 223 press conference, 5 p.m. at Music Hall of Williamsburgh (66 North 6th St.) Doors open at 4 p.m.

UFC 223 open workouts, 6:30 p.m. at Music Hall of Williamsburgh. Scheduled order of fighters to appears: Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Rose Namajunas, Tony Ferguson.

Friday, April 6

UFC 223 ceremonial weigh-ins, 6 p.m. at Barclays Center. Doors open at 5.