UFC 223 fight card in Brooklyn

The UFC returns to Brooklyn on April 7 at the Barclays Center.

Here’s a look at the announced fighted for UFC 223:

Lightweight title: Champion Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Women’s strawweight title: Champion Rose Namajunas vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Other bouts have been reported but not officially announced by the UFC. They include:

Al Iaquinta vs. Paul Felder

Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz