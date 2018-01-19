SportsMixed Martial Arts UFC 223 fight card in Brooklyn Rose Namajunas (blue shorts) and Joanna Jedrzejczyk exchange punches in their strawweight title fight at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017. Namajunas won the title in an upset first-round knockout. Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark Updated January 19, 2018 5:56 PM Print See Comments Share Share Tweet Share Email The UFC returns to Brooklyn on April 7 at the Barclays Center. Here’s a look at the announced fighted for UFC 223: Lightweight title: Champion Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Women’s strawweight title: Champion Rose Namajunas vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk Other bouts have been reported but not officially announced by the UFC. They include: Al Iaquinta vs. Paul Felder Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter View comments