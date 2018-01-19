TODAY'S PAPER
UFC 223 fight card in Brooklyn

Rose Namajunas (blue shorts) and Joanna Jedrzejczyk exchange

Rose Namajunas (blue shorts) and Joanna Jedrzejczyk exchange punches in their strawweight title fight at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017. Namajunas won the title in an upset first-round knockout. Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
The UFC returns to Brooklyn on April 7 at the Barclays Center.

Here’s a look at the announced fighted for UFC 223:

Lightweight title: Champion Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Women’s strawweight title: Champion Rose Namajunas vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Other bouts have been reported but not officially announced by the UFC. They include:

Al Iaquinta vs. Paul Felder

Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Mark

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

