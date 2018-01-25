In his 25 fights inside the UFC’s octagon, Joe Lauzon has never lost three in a row. It’s an impressive run of skill, heart and longevity dating to Sept. 23, 2006, when he knocked out Jens Pulver in his UFC debut.

That gave Lauzon the first of his 15 post-fight bonuses, which is tied with Nate Diaz for the most in UFC history.

Lauzon will look to add that bonus list and stop his two-fight losing streak when he faces Chris Gruetzemacher in a lightweight bout at UFC 223 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 7.

Lauzon (25-17), from Brockton, Massachussetts, last fought in November, a first-round TKO loss to Clay Guida. He lost a majority decision to Stevie Ray last April.

Gruetzemacher (13-3), from Arizona, also has lost his last two fights. Both were by submission, most recently against Davi Ramos in December.

UFC 223 fight card so far

(fights officially announced by UFC)

Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov (lightweight title)

Rose Namajunas vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (women’s strawweight title)

Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Al Iaquinta vs. Paul Felder

Joe Lauzon vs. Chris Gruetzemacher