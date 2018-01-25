TODAY'S PAPER
Mixed Martial Arts

Joe Lauzon added to UFC 223 fight card in Brooklyn

Joe Lauzon poses on the scale during his

Joe Lauzon poses on the scale during his weigh-in for UFC 200 at T-Mobile Arena on July 8, 2016 in Las Vegas. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
In his 25 fights inside the UFC’s octagon, Joe Lauzon has never lost three in a row. It’s an impressive run of skill, heart and longevity dating to Sept. 23, 2006, when he knocked out Jens Pulver in his UFC debut.

That gave Lauzon the first of his 15 post-fight bonuses, which is tied with Nate Diaz for the most in UFC history.

Lauzon will look to add that bonus list and stop his two-fight losing streak when he faces Chris Gruetzemacher in a lightweight bout at UFC 223 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 7.

Lauzon (25-17), from Brockton, Massachussetts, last fought in November, a first-round TKO loss to Clay Guida. He lost a majority decision to Stevie Ray last April.

Gruetzemacher (13-3), from Arizona, also has lost his last two fights. Both were by submission, most recently against Davi Ramos in December.

UFC 223 fight card so far

(fights officially announced by UFC)

Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov (lightweight title)

Rose Namajunas vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (women’s strawweight title)

Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Al Iaquinta vs. Paul Felder

Joe Lauzon vs. Chris Gruetzemacher

Mark

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

