Max Holloway was deemed medically unfit to fight by the New York State Athletic Commission on Friday morning and was pulled from Saturday’s UFC 223 main event.

“@TeamKhabib my brother I want to keep going but they are stopping me,” Holloway tweeted. “Sorry to your team and the fans. You don’t deserve this. This is number one. Shout outs to you and @Showtimepettis . Give the fans what they deserve.”

Kim Sumbler, the executive director of NYSAC, said it was a joint decision between the Commission and the UFC.

155.2 for Pettis. He has two more hours to cut the .2 and make it a title fight. pic.twitter.com/ZwyWnP6Ah3 — Mark La Monica (@LaMonicaMark) April 6, 2018

“After careful review between the state athletic commission and the UFC medical teams, Mr. Holloway is deemed medically unfit to attend the scales at this time,” Sumbler told reporters at weigh-ins.

Holloway was supposed to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at Barclays Center. Holloway, the featherweight champion, accepted this fight last Sunday after interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson withdrew with a knee injury. Nurmagomedov made weight at 154.5 pounds.

Anthony Pettis, a former champion, could step in for a title shot. He weighed in at 155.2 pounds just before 11 a.m. Friday. Under NYSAC rules, he has two more hours to reach the championship fight weight of 155 pounds. (For non-title fights, fighters are granted a one-pound allowance to account for differences in scales.)

Pettis originally was scheduled to fight Michael Chiesa, but that fight was called off when Chiesa was deemed unfit to compete after suffering cuts on his face when Conor McGregor threw a metal hand cart at a bus carrying UFC fighters.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Two other fights were canceled as part of the melee: Ray Borg (eye injury) vs. Brandon Moreno, and Artem Lobov (involved in the McGregor melee) vs. Alex Caceres. Moreno and Caceres both weighed in Friday morning and were on weight.

UFC 223 weigh-in results

Khabib Nurmagomedov (154.5) vs. Max Holloway (--)

Rose Namajunas (114.2) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (114)

Renato Moicano (145.6) vs. Calvin Kattar (145.4)

Zabit Magomedsharipov (145.8) vs. Kyle Bochniak (145.2)

Al Iaquinta (155.2) vs. Paul Felder (155)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115) vs. Felice Herrig (115.4)

Joe Lauzon (155.4) vs. Chris Gruetzemacher (155)

Bec Rawlings (125.8) vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith (125.8)

Evan Dunham (155.8) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155)

Devin Clark (205.2) vs. Mike Rodriguez (203)

Brandon Moreno (125.8)

Alex Caceres (145.8)

Anthony Pettis ()