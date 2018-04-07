UFC 223
Scenes from UFC 223 at Barclays Center on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Wantagh's Al Iaquinta faces Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event with the lightweight title on the line, while Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk fight for the women's strawweight title in the co-main event.
