SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 223 fight week

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Scenes from UFC 223 fight week in New York City. UFC 223 is Saturday at Barclays Center.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk, a UFC fighter, participates UFC 223
Photo Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

Joanna Jedrzejczyk, a UFC fighter, participates UFC 223 pre-fight press conference on April 4, 2018, at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn. UFC 223 takes place this Saturday, April 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Max Holloway at the UFC 223 news conference
Photo Credit: Mark La Monica

Max Holloway at the UFC 223 news conference at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on April 4, 2018.

UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas participates UFC 223
Photo Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas participates UFC 223 pre-fight press conference on April 4, 2018, at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn. UFC 223 takes place this Saturday, April 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, left, and Joanna
Photo Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, left, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, square off during a UFC 223 pre-fight press conference Wednesday at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn.

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, right, Khabib Nurmagomedov,
Photo Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, right, Khabib Nurmagomedov, square off during a UFC 223 pre-fight press conference on April 4, 2018, at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn. UFC 223 takes place this Saturday, April 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 223 news conference
Photo Credit: Mark La Monica

Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 223 news conference at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on April 4, 2018.

Strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, left, and Joanna Jedrezjczyk
Photo Credit: Mark La Monica

Strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, left, and Joanna Jedrezjczyk square off at the UFC 223 news conference at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on April 4, 2018.

Khabib Nurmagomedov answers questions from fans during his
Photo Credit: Mark La Monica

Khabib Nurmagomedov answers questions from fans during his UFC 223 open workout at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on April 4, 2018.

UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas during her UFC
Photo Credit: Mark La Monica

UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas during her UFC 223 open workout at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on April 4, 2018.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, left, and Max Holloway square off
Photo Credit: Mark La Monica

Khabib Nurmagomedov, left, and Max Holloway square off at the UFC 223 news conference at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on April 4, 2018.

Dana White at the UFC 223 news conference
Photo Credit: Mark La Monica

Dana White at the UFC 223 news conference at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on April 4, 2018.

