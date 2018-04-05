Scenes from UFC 223 fight week in New York City. UFC 223 is Saturday at Barclays Center.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk, a UFC fighter, participates UFC 223 pre-fight press conference on April 4, 2018, at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn. UFC 223 takes place this Saturday, April 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk does an open workout after the UFC 223 news conference at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on April 4, 2018.

Max Holloway at the UFC 223 news conference at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on April 4, 2018.

UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas participates UFC 223 pre-fight press conference on April 4, 2018, at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn. UFC 223 takes place this Saturday, April 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, left, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, square off during a UFC 223 pre-fight press conference Wednesday at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn.

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, right, Khabib Nurmagomedov, square off during a UFC 223 pre-fight press conference on April 4, 2018, at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn. UFC 223 takes place this Saturday, April 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk does an open workout after the UFC 223 news conference at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on April 4, 2018.

Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 223 news conference at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on April 4, 2018.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk does an open workout after the UFC 223 news conference at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on April 4, 2018.

Strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, left, and Joanna Jedrezjczyk square off at the UFC 223 news conference at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on April 4, 2018.

Strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, left, and Joanna Jedrezjczyk square off at the UFC 223 news conference at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on April 4, 2018.

Khabib Nurmagomedov answers questions from fans during his UFC 223 open workout at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on April 4, 2018.

UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas during her UFC 223 open workout at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on April 4, 2018.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, left, and Max Holloway square off at the UFC 223 news conference at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on April 4, 2018.

Max Holloway during his UFC 223 open workout at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on April 4, 2018.

Dana White at the UFC 223 news conference at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on April 4, 2018.

Max Holloway during his UFC 223 open workout at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on April 4, 2018.