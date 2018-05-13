Scenes from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for UFC 224 on May 12, 2018.

John Lineker, from Brazil, left, and Brian Kelleher, from the United States, fight during their UFC bantamweight mixed martial arts bout in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Sultan Aliev, from Russia, takes position against Warlley Alves, from Brazil, during their UFC welterweight mixed martial arts bout in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Jack Hermansson, from Sweden, bottom, is pinned by Thales Leites, from Brazil, during their UFC middleweight mixed martial arts bout in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Ronaldo Souza, right, from Brazil, fights Kelvin Gastelum, from the United States, during their UFC middleweight mixed martial arts bout in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Lyoto Machida, from Brazil, right, and his countryman Vitor Belfort, fight during their UFC middleweight mixed martial arts bout in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Brazilian fighter Markus Perez "Maluko" gives an armlock to win the fight against US fighter James Bochnovic during their middleweight bout at UFC 224 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 12, 2018.

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, from Brazil, celebrates after defeating Sean Strickland, from the United States, at the end of their UFC welterweight mixed martial arts bout in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Raquel Pennington, from the United States, leaves the octagon after losing the UFC women's bantamweight mixed martial arts bout against Amanda Nunes, from Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Lyoto Machida, from Brazil, right, kicks his countryman Vitor Belfort, during their UFC middleweight mixed martial arts bout in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, May 12, 2018.

