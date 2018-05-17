TODAY'S PAPER
UFC 225 fight card

Robert Whittaker at Cottesloe Beach on October 31,

Robert Whittaker at Cottesloe Beach on October 31, 2017 in Perth, Australia. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Carson

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

UFC 225 is scheduled for June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago. It features two title fights.

Here is the latest UFC 225 fight card:

Champion Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero (middleweight title)

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington ( interim welterweight title)

Curtis Blaydes vs. Alistair Overeem

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa

“CM Punk” Phil Brooks vs. Mike Jackson

Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson

Mirsad Bektic vs. Ricardo Lamas

Carla Esparza vs. Claudia Gadelha

Bobby Green vs. Clay Guida

Rashad Evans vs. Anthony Smith

Joseph Benavidez vs. Sergio Pettis

Dan Ige vs. Mike Santiago

Rashad Coulter vs. Chris De La Rocha

