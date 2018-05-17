UFC 225 fight card
UFC 225 is scheduled for June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago. It features two title fights.
Here is the latest UFC 225 fight card:
Champion Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero (middleweight title)
Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington ( interim welterweight title)
Curtis Blaydes vs. Alistair Overeem
Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa
“CM Punk” Phil Brooks vs. Mike Jackson
Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson
Mirsad Bektic vs. Ricardo Lamas
Carla Esparza vs. Claudia Gadelha
Bobby Green vs. Clay Guida
Rashad Evans vs. Anthony Smith
Joseph Benavidez vs. Sergio Pettis
Dan Ige vs. Mike Santiago
Rashad Coulter vs. Chris De La Rocha
