UFC 225 photos

Robert Whittaker survived a staggering blow in the fifth round to beat Yoel Romero in a split decision at UFC 225 on Saturday night in Chicago. Whittaker (21-4) won despite being outworked in the fifth. He was shaken up after taking a hard left hand from Romero (13-3) early in the round, and the fight was scored 48-47 by all three judges, one in Romero’s favor. Whittaker also injured his right hand in the first round.

The fight was in jeopardy when Romero missed weight at 185 pounds Friday morning. Romero was one pound over in the first weigh-in, then .2 over in the second and final weigh-in. The fight was originally for the middleweight championship. The duo fought anyway, but without a belt on the line.

In the co-main event, Colby Covington (14-1) defeated Rafael dos Anjos (28-10) for the interim welterweight championship in a unanimous decision. Covington controlled the five-round title fight by outstriking the former lightweight champ. The outspoken Covington called out current welterweight champ Tyron Woodley.

In his second pro fight, former WWE star CM Punk, a Chicago native, had the crowd chanting his name in the first round, but Punk was unable to show any sense of force in the cage against Mike Jackson (1-1). Jackson peppered Punk (0-2) with punches to the face throughout the fight and won in a lackluster unanimous decision.

Curtis Blaydes, kept climbing the heavyweight rankings with an impressive second-round TKO of Alistair Overeem. Blaydes (10-1-1) dropped Overeem (43-17-1), then damaged the No. 2 contender’s face with a series of elbows before the fight was stopped. Former heavyweight champ Andrei Arlovski (27-16) lost in a slugfest to Tai Tuivasa (10-0). All three judges scored it 29-28. Holly Holm (12-4), former bantamweight champ, was impressive with her pound and ground game beating Megan Anderson (8-3) in a unanimous decision. In a flyweight fight, Sergio Pettis (17-3) defeated No. 1 contender Joseph Benavidez (25-5) in a split decision

Charles Oliveira of Brazil (L) punches Clay Guida (R) in the first round in their lightweight bout at UFC 225 at the United Center in Chicago on June 9, 2018.

Mike Jackson lands a punch on CM Punk during a welterweight bout at UFC 225 at the United Center in Chicago on June 9, 2018.

Carla Esparza (L) takes down Claudia Gadelha in the second round in their strawweight bout at UFC 225 at the United Center in Chicago on June 9, 2018.

Megan Anderson, right, lands a punch on Holly Holm during their women's featherweight bout at UFC 225 at the United Center in Chicago on June 9, 2018.

Rafael Dos Anjos, right, follows through on a punch to Colby Covington during their interim welterweight title fight at UFC 225 at the United Center in Chicago on June 9, 2018.

Robert Whittaker, right, kicks Yoel Romero in the face during their middleweight title fight at UFC 225 at the United Center in Chicago on June 9, 2018.

Colby Covington, left, lands a punch on Rafael Dos Anjos in the second round during their welterweight title fight at UFC 225 at the United Center in Chicago on June 9, 2018.

Alistair Overeem, front left, lands a knee to the face of Curtis Blaydes, right, during a heavyweight fight at UFC 225 at the United Center in Chicago on June 9, 2018.

Rashad Coulter, right, throws a punch at Chris de la Rocha during their heavyweight fight at UFC 225 at the United Center in Chicago on June 9, 2018.

Andrei Arlovski of Belarus (R) lands a kick against Tai Tuivasa of Australia in the second round in their heavyweight bout at UFC 225 at the United Center in Chicago on June 9, 2018.

Tai Tuivasa of Australia (R) falls after attempting a kick against Andrei Arlovski of Belarus (L) in the first round in their heavyweight bout at UFC 225 at the United Center in Chicago on June 9, 2018.

Ricardo Lamas lands punch on Mirsad Bektic during a featherweight match at UFC 225 at the United Center in Chicago on June 9, 2018.

Holly Holm, left, kicks Megan Anderson during their women's featherweight fight at UFC 225 at the United Center in Chicago on June 9, 2018.

Sergio Pettis, left, lands a punch to the head of Joseph Benavidez during their flyweight bout at UFC 225 at the United Center in Chicago on June 9, 2018.

Robert Whittaker, left, kicks Yoel Romero during their middleweight title bout at UFC 225 at the United Center in Chicago on June 9, 2018.

Holly Holm (R) lands an elbow against Megan Anderson of Australia (L) in the second round in their featherweight bout during UFC 225 at the United Center in Chicago on June 9, 2018.

Ricardo Lamas (R) attempts a kick against Mirsad Bektic of Bosnia in the first round in their featherweight bout at UFC 225 at the United Center in Chicago on June 9, 2018.

Mike Jackson (top) lands an elbow on CM Punk (bottom) in the second round in their welterweight bout at UFC 225 at the United Center in Chicago on June 9, 2018.

Colby Covington reacts after his win against Rafael Dos Anjos during their interim welterweight title bout at UFC 225 at the United Center in Chicago on June 9, 2018.

Robert Whittaker of New Zealand celebrates as UFC President Dana White gives him the middleweight title belt after defeating Yoel Romero at UFC 225 at the United Center in Chicago on June 9, 2018.

Claudia Gadelha (L) takes down Carla Esparza (R) during their strawweight fight at UFC 225 at the United Center in Chicago on June 9, 2018.