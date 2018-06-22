TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 226 fight card

Stipe Miocic speaks to Joe Rogan after defeating

Stipe Miocic speaks to Joe Rogan after defeating Francis Ngannou in their heavyweight title at UFC 220 in Boston on Jan. 20, 2018. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Lawrie

UFC 226 serves as the main event for promotion’s International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

UFC 226 is set for Saturday, July 7, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and features a pair of title fights.

Below is the latest fight card.

UFC 226 main event, 10 p.m. Eastern on PPV

Heavyweight title: Champion Stipe Miocic vs. light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier

Featherweight title: Champion Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega

Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis

Michael Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis

Gokhan Saki vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

UFC 226 prelims, 8 p.m. on FS1

Uriah Hall vs. Paulo Costa

Yancy Medeiros vs. Mike Perry

Raphael Assuncao vs. Rob Fon

Curtis Millender vs. Max Griffin

UFC 226 early prelims, 6:30 on Fight Pass

Dan Hooker vs. Gilbert Burns

