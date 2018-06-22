UFC 226 fight card

UFC 226 serves as the main event for promotion’s International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

UFC 226 is set for Saturday, July 7, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and features a pair of title fights.

Below is the latest fight card.

UFC 226 main event, 10 p.m. Eastern on PPV

Heavyweight title: Champion Stipe Miocic vs. light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier

Featherweight title: Champion Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega

Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis

Michael Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis

Gokhan Saki vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

UFC 226 prelims, 8 p.m. on FS1

Uriah Hall vs. Paulo Costa

Yancy Medeiros vs. Mike Perry

Raphael Assuncao vs. Rob Fon

Curtis Millender vs. Max Griffin

UFC 226 early prelims, 6:30 on Fight Pass

Dan Hooker vs. Gilbert Burns