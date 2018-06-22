UFC 226 fight card
UFC 226 serves as the main event for promotion’s International Fight Week in Las Vegas.
UFC 226 is set for Saturday, July 7, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and features a pair of title fights.
Below is the latest fight card.
UFC 226 main event, 10 p.m. Eastern on PPV
Heavyweight title: Champion Stipe Miocic vs. light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier
Featherweight title: Champion Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega
Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis
Michael Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis
Gokhan Saki vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
UFC 226 prelims, 8 p.m. on FS1
Uriah Hall vs. Paulo Costa
Yancy Medeiros vs. Mike Perry
Raphael Assuncao vs. Rob Fon
Curtis Millender vs. Max Griffin
UFC 226 early prelims, 6:30 on Fight Pass
Dan Hooker vs. Gilbert Burns
