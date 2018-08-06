UFC 227 photos

In the UFC 227 main event, Henry Cejudo ended Demetrious Johnson's nearly six-year reign as the UFC flyweight champion at Staples Center, earning a split-decision victory over the most dominant active champion in the sport on Aug. 4, 2018.

Renato Moicano, left, greets Cub Swanson after the former's win during their featherweight bout at UFC 227 in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.

Pedro Munhoz knocks down Brett Johns in their bantamweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 227 in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.

Renato Moicano, left, knees Cub Swanson during their featherweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 227 in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.

Henry Cejudo celebrates his UFC Flyweight Title Bout win over Demetrious Johnson during UFC 227 at Staples Center on August 4, 2018 in Los Angeles.

Renato Moicano kicks Cub Swanson in the first round of their featherweight bout during UFC 227 at Staples Center on August 4, 2018 in Los Angeles.

JJ Aldrich throws a punch at Polyana Viana in the first round of their straw weight bout during UFC 227 at Staples Center on August 4, 2018 in Los Angeles.

JJ Aldrich and Polyana Viana fight on the ground in the first round of their straw weight bout during UFC 227 at Staples Center on August 4, 2018 in Los Angeles.

Thiago Santos beats on Kevin Holland in the first round in the middleweight bout during UFC 227 at Staples Center on August 4, 2018 in Los Angeles.

Brett Johns gets treatment between rounds in the bantamweight bout against Pedro Munhoz during UFC 227 at Staples Center on August 4, 2018 in Los Angeles.

Pedro Munhoz fights Brett Johns on the ground in the third round in the bantamweight bout during UFC 227 at Staples Center on August 4, 2018 in Los Angeles.

Montel Jackson punches Ricky Simon in the second round in the bantamweight bout during UFC 227 at Staples Center on August 4, 2018 in Los Angeles.

Sheymon Moraes kicks Matt Sayles in the third round of the featherweight bout during UFC 227 at Staples Center on August 4, 2018 in Los Angeles.

Wuliji Buren is helped out of the ring after losing to Marlon Vera in two rounds in the bantamweight bout during UFC 227 at Staples Center on August 4, 2018 in Los Angeles.

T.J. Dillashaw smiles after his win against Cody Garbrandt during their UFC title bantamweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 227 in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.

T.J. Dillashaw, right, hits Cody Garbrandt during their UFC title bantamweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 227 in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.

T.J. Dillashaw, right, kicks Cody Garbrandt during their UFC title bantamweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 227 in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.

T.J. Dillashaw, top, holds Cody Garbrandt during their UFC title bantamweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 227 in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.

Henry Cejudo, left, hits Demetrious Johnson during their UFC flyweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 227 in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.

Henry Cejudo, left, fights with Demetrious Johnson during their UFC flyweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 227 in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.

Demetrious Johnson fights Henry Cejudo on the ground in the fourth round of their UFC Flyweight Title Bout during UFC 227 at Staples Center on August 4, 2018 in Los Angeles.