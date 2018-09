Aljamain Sterling beat Cody Stamann by submission via kneebar in the second round of their bantamweight bout at UFC 228 in Dallas on Sept. 8, 2018.

Cody Stamann, left, throws a punch at Aljamain Sterling during their bantamweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 228 on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Dallas.

Cody Stamann and Aljamain Sterling in their Bantamweight bout during UFC 228 at American Airlines Center on September 8, 2018 in Dallas.

Aljamain Sterling, right, throws a punch as Cody Stamann defends during their bantamweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 228 on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Dallas.

Cody Stamann and Aljamain Sterling in their Bantamweight bout during UFC 228 at American Airlines Center on September 8, 2018 in Dallas.

Aljamain Sterling, left, fights with Cody Stamann during their bantamweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 228 on Sept. 8, 2018, in Dallas.

Aljamain Sterling and Cody Stamann in their Bantamweight bout during UFC 228 at American Airlines Center on September 8, 2018 in Dallas.

Cody Stamann, top and Aljamain Sterling in their Bantamweight bout during UFC 228 at American Airlines Center on September 8, 2018 in Dallas.

Cody Stamann, left, kicks Aljamain Sterling during their bantamweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 228 on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Dallas.

Aljamain Sterling, top and Cody Stamann in their Bantamweight bout during UFC 228 at American Airlines Center on September 8, 2018 in Dallas.

Aljamain Sterling, top. and Cody Stamann in their Bantamweight bout during UFC 228 at American Airlines Center on September 8, 2018 in Dallas.

Aljamain Sterling, top and Cody Stamann in their Bantamweight bout during UFC 228 at American Airlines Center on September 8, 2018 in Dallas.

Aljamain Sterling celebrates his victory against Cody Stamann in their Bantamweight bout during UFC 228 at American Airlines Center on September 8, 2018 in Dallas.

Aljamain Sterling celebrates his victory against Cody Stamann in their Bantamweight bout during UFC 228 at American Airlines Center on September 8, 2018 in Dallas.

Aljamain Sterling celebrates after defeating Cody Stamann in their bantamweight bout at UFC 228 on Sept. 8, 2018, in Dallas.