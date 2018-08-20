UFC 229 takes place Oct. 6, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and features a headline fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov that just may make this event the promotion's biggest by virtually every measurable metric.

Here's a look at the latest UFC 229 fight card, based on the fights officially listed on UFC's website.

UFC 229 fight card

Lightweight title: Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov

Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes

Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sean O'Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Lina Lansberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin