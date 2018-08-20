Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 229 fight card: Khabib vs. McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov prepares to face Al Iaquinta for

Khabib Nurmagomedov prepares to face Al Iaquinta for the lightweight title at UFC 223 in Brooklyn's Barclays Center on April 7, 2018. Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

UFC 229 takes place Oct. 6, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and features a headline fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov that just may make this event the promotion's biggest by virtually every measurable metric.

Here's a look at the latest UFC 229 fight card, based on the fights officially listed on UFC's website.

UFC 229 fight card

Lightweight title: Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov

Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes

Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig

Sean O'Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Lina Lansberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin

