UFC 229 takes place Oct. 6, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and features a headline fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov that just may make this event the promotion's biggest by virtually every measurable metric.
Here's a look at the latest UFC 229 fight card, based on the fights officially listed on UFC's website.
UFC 229 fight card
Lightweight title: Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor
Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov
Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga
Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes
Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig
Sean O'Malley vs. Jose Quinonez
Lina Lansberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya
Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin
