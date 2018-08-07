UFC 230 is set for Nov. 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It will be the third time the UFC has hosted an event at the arena. Its debut show in 2016 drew more than 20,000 fans and brought in more than $17 million, both records.

Here's a look at the latest UFC 230 fight card, with the fights listed below being just the ones the UFC has announced as official so far.

UFC 230 fight card

Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz

Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya

David Branch vs. Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza

Paulo Costa vs. Yoel Romero

Lyman Good vs. Sultan Aliev

(Note: Long Island's Chris Weidman is rumored to be facing Luke Rockhold at UFC 230, but that fight has not been announced yet.)