UFC 230 gets another featherweight bout

Jason Knight is on a three-fight losing streak. Jordan Rinaldi's losing streak is just one.

It is highly likely one of those losing streaks will end on Nov. 3 at Madison Square Garden when the two featherweights face each other at UFC 230.

Knight (20-5) last fought in May, losing a split decision to Makwan Amirkhani. His two previous losses were to Gabriel Benitez by decision and Ricardo Lamas by stoppage. Before this skid, Knight had won four straight in the UFC, beating Chas Skelly, Alex Caceres, Dan Hooker and Jim Alers.

Rinaldi (13-6), from Olean, New York, was stopped by Bellmore Kickboxing MMA fighter Gregor Gillespie in his most recent fight last January.

UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden will be the promotion's third event at the venue. No main event has been announced yet.