Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 230 set for Madison Square Garden

A general view of Madison Square Garden during

A general view of Madison Square Garden during UFC 205 weigh-ins on Nov. 11, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Reaves

By Mark La Monica
In the years when the UFC fought to legalize mixed martial arts in New York State, Madison Square Garden always was targeted for a loaded UFC card.

The two previous events at Madison Square Garden – UFC 205 in 2016 and UFC 217 in 2017 – did not disappoint. Each featured three title fights and some of the biggest names in the sport.

So, fans may expect a similar approach when UFC 230 comes to Madison Square Garden on Nov. 3.

The UFC made the date and venue official Saturday night during its UFC 226 prelims broadcast on FS1. No fights were announced yet. With five months until the card, any number of championship bouts could be lined up for MSG.

The first card at MSG, featuring Conor McGregor vs. Eddie Alvarez in the main event, set a promotional and venue record for live gate (over $17 million) and drew 20,247 fans. The second event, with Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping atop the marquee, brought in 18,201 fans and a live gate of $6,105,306.

