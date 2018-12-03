UFC 231 fight card
UFC 231 takes place on Dec. 8, 2018, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and features two title fights. Here's a look at the last fight card.
UFC 231 main card, 10 p.m. ET on PPV
Featherweight title: Champion Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega
Women's flyweight title: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Valentina Shevchenko
Jimi Manuwa vs. Thiago Santos
Gunnar Nelson vs. Alex Oliveira
Kyle Bochniak vs. Hakeem Dawodu
UFC 231 prelims, 8 p.m. on FS1
Claudia Gadelha vs. Nina Ansaroff
Jessica Eye vs. Katlyn Chookagian
Eryk Anders vs. Elias Theodorou
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Gilbert Burns
UFC 231 early prelims, 6 p.m. on Fight Pass
Devin Clark vs. Aleksandar Rakic
Brad Katona vs. Matthew Lopez
Chad Laprise vs. Dhiego Lima
Diego Ferreira vs. Jesse Ronson
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.