Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 231 fight card

Max Holloway at the UFC 223 news conference

Max Holloway at the UFC 223 news conference at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on April 4, 2018. Photo Credit: Mark La Monica

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
UFC 231 takes place on Dec. 8, 2018, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and features two title fights. Here's a look at the last fight card.

UFC 231 main card, 10 p.m. ET on PPV

Featherweight title: Champion Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega

Women's flyweight title: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Jimi Manuwa vs. Thiago Santos

Gunnar Nelson vs. Alex Oliveira

Kyle Bochniak vs. Hakeem Dawodu

UFC 231 prelims, 8 p.m. on FS1

Claudia Gadelha vs. Nina Ansaroff

Jessica Eye vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Eryk Anders vs. Elias Theodorou

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Gilbert Burns

UFC 231 early prelims, 6 p.m. on Fight Pass

Devin Clark vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Brad Katona vs. Matthew Lopez

Chad Laprise vs. Dhiego Lima

Diego Ferreira vs. Jesse Ronson

Mark

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

