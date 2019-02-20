TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 235 fight card

Jon Jones during a light heavyweight title

 Jon Jones during a light heavyweight title bout against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 at The Forum on December 29, 2018 in Inglewood, California. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Sean M. Haffey

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
UFC 235 is set for March 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and features two title bouts. Below is a look at the latest UFC 235 fight card.

UFC 235 main card, PPV, 10 p.m. ET

Light heavyweight title fight

Champion Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith

Welterweight title fight

Champion Tyron Woodley vs. Kamaru Usman

Other bouts

Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler

Tecia Torres vs. Weili Zhang

Cody Garbrandt vs. Pedro Munhoz

UFC 235 prelims, ESPN, 8 p.m. ET

Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Jeremy Stephens

Johnny Walker vs. Misha Cirkunov

Alejandro Perez vs. Yadong Song

Diego Sanchez vs. Mickey Gall

UFC 235 early prelims, UFC Fight Pass

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Charles Byrd

Gina Mazany vs. Macy Chiasson

Marlon Vera vs. Frankie Saenz

Polyana Viana vs. Hannah Cifers

Mark

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

