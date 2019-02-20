UFC 235 fight card
UFC 235 is set for March 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and features two title bouts. Below is a look at the latest UFC 235 fight card.
UFC 235 main card, PPV, 10 p.m. ET
Light heavyweight title fight
Champion Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith
Welterweight title fight
Champion Tyron Woodley vs. Kamaru Usman
Other bouts
Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler
Tecia Torres vs. Weili Zhang
Cody Garbrandt vs. Pedro Munhoz
UFC 235 prelims, ESPN, 8 p.m. ET
Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Jeremy Stephens
Johnny Walker vs. Misha Cirkunov
Alejandro Perez vs. Yadong Song
Diego Sanchez vs. Mickey Gall
UFC 235 early prelims, UFC Fight Pass
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Charles Byrd
Gina Mazany vs. Macy Chiasson
Marlon Vera vs. Frankie Saenz
Polyana Viana vs. Hannah Cifers
