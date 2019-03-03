TODAY'S PAPER
UFC fighter hurts his shoulder while celebrating KO victory

Johnny Walker followed up his latest highlight-reel victory with an injury that left him embarrassed but smiling Saturday night.

By The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS - UFC fighter Johnny Walker says he dislocated his left shoulder while doing the Worm to celebrate his first-round knockout victory at UFC 235.

The Brazilian light heavyweight followed up his latest highlight-reel victory with an injury that left him embarrassed but smiling Saturday night.

Walker (17-3) earned his third stoppage victory in four months with a spectacular flying knee, stopping Misha Cirkunov just 36 seconds into their bout.

The entertaining fighter then purposely dropped face-first onto the canvas to begin his breakdancing move. Walker quickly stopped and rolled over in pain when he realized he had hurt his shoulder.

Walker's injury didn't stop him from celebrating with his coaches and asking fans to follow him on Instagram during his post-fight interview.

