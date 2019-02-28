TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Evening
SEARCH
31° Good Evening
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Jon Jones can fight at UFC 235 despite new drug test woes

ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 28: Jon Jones flexes

ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 28: Jon Jones flexes for fans during the UFC 214 weigh-in at Honda Center on July 28, 2017 in Anaheim, California. Jones will fight Daniel Cormier in the light heavyweight title bout on July 28, 2017 in Anaheim, California.(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Photo Credit: Getty Images/Sean M. Haffey

By The Associated Press
Print

Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will be allowed to fight at UFC 235 on Saturday despite two recent drug tests showing traces of a steroid metabolite.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission announced the findings Thursday and affirmed its belief that the tests do not reflect new drug use by the UFC star.

The commission believes the two positive tests conducted Feb. 14 and 15 uncovered residual results from the drug intake that resulted in a 15-month suspension for Jones in 2017. Tiny amounts of the same metabolite have periodically appeared in several tests taken by Jones since then.

Jones has denied ever knowingly taking performance-enhancing drugs.

Jones received a one-fight license from the commission last month to face Anthony Smith this weekend.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Then-Islanders center John Tavares skates against the Rangers Martin says Tavares' LI return 'will be hard on him'
Craig Carton exits federal court in Manhattan following Carton lawyer: Psych report 'essential' to sentencing
Maple Leafs center John Tavares skates against the Live coverage of Tavares' return to Coliseum
Maple Leafs center John Tavares skates against the Tickets for Tavares' return top resale market today
Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Kyler Murray poses with Kyler Murray clears the 5-foot-10 marker at Combine
Islanders players said they are focused on winning Isles talk about the return of John Tavares