Scenes from UFC 235 in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Ben Askren celebrates after beating Robbie Lawler in a welterweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 235 on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Las Vegas.

Weili Zhang, left, hits Tecia Torres in a women's strawweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 235 on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Las Vegas.

Tecia Torres lands a right to Weili Zhang in a women's strawweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 235 on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Las Vegas.

Cody Garbrandt, right, fights Pedro Munhoz in a bantamweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 235 on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Las Vegas.

Weili Zhang kicks Tecia Torres in a women's strawweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 235 on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Las Vegas.

Ben Askren chokes Robbie Lawler in a welterweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 235 on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Las Vegas.

Pedro Munhoz celebrates after defeating Cody Garbrandt in a bantamweight fight at UFC 235 on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Las Vegas.

Cody Garbrandt lands a knee to Pedro Munhoz in a bantamweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 235 on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Las Vegas.

Robbie Lawler picks up Ben Askren in a welterweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 235 on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Las Vegas.

Tecia Torres, left, fights Weili Zhang in a women's strawweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 235 on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Las Vegas.

Robbie Lawler, left, fights Ben Askren in a welterweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 235 on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Las Vegas.

Ben Askren celebrates after defeating Robbie Lawler in a welterweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 235 on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Las Vegas.

Pedro Munhoz, right, takes down Cody Garbrandt in a bantamweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 235 on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Las Vegas.