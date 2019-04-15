TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
SEARCH
56° Good Morning
SportsMixed Martial Arts

LI's Matt Frevola wins at UFC 236

Print

Matt Frevola, a Longo and Weidman MMA fighter from Huntington, defeated Jalin Turner via unanimous decision at UFC 236 in Atlanta on April 13, 2019. All three judges scored the bout, 30-27.

"I knew he was a strong striker, so the plan was to make it a dirty-style dog fight. I win those style fights 10 times out of 10 and that was the result tonight," Frevola said after the win. "He’s so tall and has that reach, he was switching stances on me and timing his knee well. When I caught him from the bottom, I was just scrambling.  He defended the takedowns well with his sprawl – I should have used the cage more to my advantage. The submission attempt was so close, I could hear him starting to gurgle. The first round I had his back and should have pushed more to get the finish. I’m happy to take this win and the experience from this fight."
 
 

Matt Frevola takes down Jalin Turner during the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Logan Riely

Matt Frevola takes down Jalin Turner during the UFC 236 event at State Farm Arena on April 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Matt Frevola kicks Jalin Turner during their bout
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Logan Riely

Matt Frevola kicks Jalin Turner during their bout at UFC 236 at State Farm Arena on April 13, 2019 in Atlanta.

Matt Frevola punches Jalin Turner during the UFC
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Logan Riely

Matt Frevola punches Jalin Turner during the UFC 236 event at State Farm Arena on April 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Matt Frevola kicks Jalin Turner during the UFC
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Logan Riely

Matt Frevola kicks Jalin Turner during the UFC 236 event at State Farm Arena on April 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Matt Frevola punches Jalin Turner during the UFC
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Logan Riely

Matt Frevola punches Jalin Turner during the UFC 236 event at State Farm Arena on April 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jalin Turner takes down Matt Frevola during the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Logan Riely

Jalin Turner takes down Matt Frevola during the UFC 236 event at State Farm Arena on April 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jalin Turner looks to knee Matt Frevola during
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Logan Riely

Jalin Turner looks to knee Matt Frevola during the UFC 236 bout at State Farm Arena on April 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

UFC fighter Matt Frevola celebrates after his match
Photo Credit: AP/Mke Zarrilli

UFC fighter Matt Frevola celebrates after his match against Jalin Turner after an ESPN lightweight preliminary round mixed martial arts bout at UFC 236 in Atlanta, Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

4/14/19: Trio of homers back Teheran in win Recap: Braves 7, Mets 3
4/14/19: Anderson's grand slam leads White Sox to Recap: White Sox 5, Yankees 2
The Nets' Caris LeVert, left, drives to the LeVert returns to form in Nets' offense
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, of Cameroon, puts Nets need Allen to avoid foul trouble in Game 2
The Mets' Jacob deGrom (48) takes a deep Braves homer twice off deGrom, defeat Mets
Mike Tirico at the NBC Universal mid-season press Tirico to call Isles vs. Pens, first NHL playoff game