UFC 237 is set for May 11 at the Jeunesse Arena in Barra da Tijuca, Brazil. The pay-per-view event, via ESPN+, will be headlined by Rose Namajunas making her second strawweight title defense against Brazilian Jessica Andrade.

Below is the latest UFC 237 fight card.

UFC 237 main card, 10 p.m. on ESPN+

Women's Strawweight Title Bout: Champion Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade

Jared Cannonier vs. Anderson Silva

Jose Aldo vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Thiago Alves vs. Laureano Starpoli

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Diego Ferreira

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Ryan Spann

UFC 237 prelims

Thiago Moises vs. Kurt Holobaugh

Irene Aldana vs. Bethe Correia

BJ Penn vs. Clay Guida

UFC early prelims

Luana Carolina vs. Wu Yanan

Warlley Alves vs. Sergio Moraes

Raoni Barcelos vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Talita Bernardo vs. Melissa Gatto