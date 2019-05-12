UFC 237 photos

Scenes from UFC 237 in Rio on May 11, 2019.

Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Rose Namajunas of USA trade punches in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Rose Namajunas of USA in action in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rose Namajunas punches Jessica Andrade in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rose Namajunas of USA attempts to secure an arm bar against Jessica Andrade of Brazil in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Jessica Andrade (R) competes against Rose Namajunas (L) during their women's strawweight title bout at UFC 237 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on May 11, 2019.

Jessica Andrade attempts to slam Rose Namajunas in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Jessica Andrade of Brazil knocks out Rose Namajunas of USA in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Jessica Andrade of Brazil celebrates after her knockout victory over Rose Namajunas of USA in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Jose Aldo of Brazil punches Alexander Volkanovski of Australia in their Featherweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Alexander Volkanovski of Australia punches Jose Aldo of Brazil in their Featherweight bout during the UFC 237event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Alexander Volkanovski punches Jose Aldo in their Featherweight bout during the UFC 237event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Anderson Silva of Brazil prepares to fight Jared Cannonier of USA in their middleweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Anderson Silva is seen in pain after suffering a knee injury against Jared Cannonier in their middleweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Jared Cannonier celebrates after his victory over Anderson Silva in their middleweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Jessica Andrade celebrates after her knockout victory over Rose Namajunas in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

BJ Penn punches Clay Guida in their lightweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Clay Guida in action with BJ Penn in their lightweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Sergio Moraes in action with Warley Alves in their Welterweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Thiago Moises of Brazil attempts to secure a rear choke against Kurt Holobaugh in their lightweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Ryan Spann in action with Antonio Rogerio Nogueira of Brazil in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Ryan Spann knocks out Antonio Rogerio Nogueira of Brazil in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Bethe Correia and Irene Aldana trade punches in their Bantamweight bout during the UFC 237 event event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Thiago Alves and Laureano Staropoli in action in their Welterweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Thiago Alves of Brazil and Laureano Staropoli of Argentina in action in their Welterweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Bruce Buffer introduces the fighters prior to the women's strawweight championship bout between Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Luana Carolina of Brazil attempts to secure a submission against Priscila Cachoeira of Brazil in their women's flyweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.