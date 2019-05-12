TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
50° Good Afternoon
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 237 photos

Print

Scenes from UFC 237 in Rio on May 11, 2019.

Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Rose Namajunas of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Rose Namajunas of USA trade punches in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Rose Namajunas of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Rose Namajunas of USA in action in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rose Namajunas punches Jessica Andrade in their women's
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Rose Namajunas punches Jessica Andrade in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rose Namajunas of USA attempts to secure an
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Rose Namajunas of USA attempts to secure an arm bar against Jessica Andrade of Brazil in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

TOPSHOT - Brazilian fighter Jessica Andrade (R) competes
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/MAURO PIMENTEL

Jessica Andrade (R) competes against Rose Namajunas (L) during their women's strawweight title bout at UFC 237 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on May 11, 2019.

Jessica Andrade attempts to slam Rose Namajunas in
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Jessica Andrade attempts to slam Rose Namajunas in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Jessica Andrade attempts to slam Rose Namajunas in
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Jessica Andrade attempts to slam Rose Namajunas in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Jessica Andrade of Brazil attempts to slam Rose
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Jessica Andrade of Brazil attempts to slam Rose Namajunas of USA in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Jessica Andrade of Brazil attempts to slam Rose
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Jessica Andrade of Brazil attempts to slam Rose Namajunas of USA in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Jessica Andrade attempts to slam Rose Namajunas in
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Jessica Andrade attempts to slam Rose Namajunas in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Jessica Andrade of Brazil knocks out Rose Namajunas
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Jessica Andrade of Brazil knocks out Rose Namajunas of USA in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Jessica Andrade of Brazil celebrates after her knockout
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Jessica Andrade of Brazil celebrates after her knockout victory over Rose Namajunas of USA in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Jessica Andrade celebrates after her knockout victory over
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Jessica Andrade of Brazil celebrates after her knockout victory over Rose Namajunas of USA in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Jessica Andrade of Brazil celebrates after her knockout
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Jessica Andrade of Brazil celebrates after her knockout victory over Rose Namajunas of USA in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Jessica Andrade of Brazil celebrates after her knockout
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Jessica Andrade of Brazil celebrates after her knockout victory over Rose Namajunas of USA in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Jessica Andrade celebrates after her knockout victory over
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Jessica Andrade of Brazil celebrates after her knockout victory over Rose Namajunas of USA in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Jose Aldo of Brazil punches Alexander Volkanovski of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Jose Aldo of Brazil punches Alexander Volkanovski of Australia in their Featherweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Alexander Volkanovski of Australia punches Jose Aldo of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Alexander Volkanovski of Australia punches Jose Aldo of Brazil in their Featherweight bout during the UFC 237event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Alexander Volkanovski punches Jose Aldo in their Featherweight
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Alexander Volkanovski punches Jose Aldo in their Featherweight bout during the UFC 237event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Anderson Silva of Brazil prepares to fight Jared
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Anderson Silva of Brazil prepares to fight Jared Cannonier of USA in their middleweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Anderson Silva is seen in pain after suffering
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Anderson Silva is seen in pain after suffering a knee injury against Jared Cannonier in their middleweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Jared Cannonier celebrates after his victory over Anderson
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Jared Cannonier celebrates after his victory over Anderson Silva in their middleweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Anderson Silva is seen in pain after suffering
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Anderson Silva is seen in pain after suffering a knee injury against Jared Cannonier in their middleweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Anderson Silva is seen in pain after suffering
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Anderson Silva is seen in pain after suffering a knee injury against Jared Cannonier in their middleweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Jessica Andrade celebrates after her knockout victory over
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Jessica Andrade celebrates after her knockout victory over Rose Namajunas in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

BJ Penn punches Clay Guida in their lightweight
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

BJ Penn punches Clay Guida in their lightweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Clay Guida in action with BJ Penn in
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Clay Guida in action with BJ Penn in their lightweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Sergio Moraes in action with Warley Alves in
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Sergio Moraes in action with Warley Alves in their Welterweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Thiago Moises of Brazil attempts to secure a
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Thiago Moises of Brazil attempts to secure a rear choke against Kurt Holobaugh in their lightweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Ryan Spann in action with Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Ryan Spann in action with Antonio Rogerio Nogueira of Brazil in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Ryan Spann knocks out Antonio Rogerio Nogueira of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Ryan Spann knocks out Antonio Rogerio Nogueira of Brazil in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Bethe Correia and Irene Aldana trade punches in
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Bethe Correia and Irene Aldana trade punches in their Bantamweight bout during the UFC 237 event event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Thiago Alves and Laureano Staropoli in action in
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Thiago Alves and Laureano Staropoli in action in their Welterweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Thiago Alves of Brazil and Laureano Staropoli of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Thiago Alves of Brazil and Laureano Staropoli of Argentina in action in their Welterweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Thiago Alves and Laureano Staropoli in action in
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Thiago Alves and Laureano Staropoli in action in their Welterweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Bruce Buffer introduces the fighters prior to the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Bruce Buffer introduces the fighters prior to the women's strawweight championship bout between Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Luana Carolina of Brazil attempts to secure a
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Luana Carolina of Brazil attempts to secure a submission against Priscila Cachoeira of Brazil in their women's flyweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Viviane Araujo of Brazil punches Talita Bernardo of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Viviane Araujo of Brazil punches Talita Bernardo of Brazil in their women's bantamweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

After receiving a kidney transplant, Mets legend Ed Doctor says Kranepool 'close to normal' after transplant
Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis practices before a game Mavs say Porzingis involved in incident in native Latvia
Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils Knicks' best chance in lottery is the fifth pick
Heavy rain at Citi Field postponed Sunday's game Mets-Marlins postponed due to inclement weather
Mets shortstop Amed Rosario rounds third base on Callaway sees progress from Rosario at the plate
Ally Kennedy #30 of Stony Brook drives up SBU women eliminated by No. 1 seed Maryland
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search