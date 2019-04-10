The upper half of the UFC's bantamweight division gained the clarity its fighters and fans have been seeking for several months.

With TJ Dillashaw suspended two years for a positive test for EPO, Marlon Moraes challenges Henry Cejudo, the flyweight champion, for the vacant 135-pound title at UFC 238 in Chicago on June 8.

Added to that card officially now is Long Island's Aljamain Sterling against Pedro Munhoz. The booking had been reported by several outlets last week.

Sterling, a Serra-Longo fighter from Uniondale, has won three in a row since losing via first-round knockout to Moraes in December 2017. With each successive fight, Sterling, 29, has looked better than the fight before, and has demonstrated an improved level of striking. He won a decision over Brett Johns last April, submitted Cody Stamann last September and then picked apart Jimmie Rivera in February, a run that saw Sterling (17-3) move from No. 8 to No. 3 in the UFC's bantamweight rankings.

Munhoz (18-3, 1 no contest) also has a three-fight win streak, most recently knocking out former champion Cody Garbrandt in March at UFC 235. Munhoz, who fights out of American Top Team, also stopped Bryan Caraway in the first round last November and won a decision over Johns last August. The fourth-ranked Munhoz, 32, has nine career wins by submission and four by knockout.

Also scheduled for UFC 238 is Rivera vs. Peter Yan, the No. 7 and No. 9 bantamweights, respectively.