Two title fights plus five of the top nine ranked UFC bantamweight fighters highlight the UFC 238 fight card on June 8 in Chicago.

Below is the latest UFC 238 fight card at the United Center

UFC 238 main card, 10 p.m. Eastern on ESPN+ PPV

Bantamweight vacant title fight: Henry Cejudo (flyweight champion) vs. Marlon Moraes

Women's flyweight title: Champion Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Eye

Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Donald Cerrone

Bantamweight: Jimmie Rivera vs. Petr Yan

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Blagoy Ivanov

UFC 238 prelims, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Women's strawweight: Tatiana Suarez vs. Nina Ansaroff

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling vs. Pedro Munhoz

Women's strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Alexa Grasso

Featherweight: Ricardo Lamas vs. Calvin Kattar

UFC 238 early prelims, 6:15 p.m. on Fight Pass

Women's strawweight: Yan Xiaonan vs. Angela Hill

Middleweight: Bevon Lewis vs. Darren Stewart

Women's flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Joanne Calderwood