UFC 238 fight card
Two title fights plus five of the top nine ranked UFC bantamweight fighters highlight the UFC 238 fight card on June 8 in Chicago.
Below is the latest UFC 238 fight card at the United Center
UFC 238 main card, 10 p.m. Eastern on ESPN+ PPV
Bantamweight vacant title fight: Henry Cejudo (flyweight champion) vs. Marlon Moraes
Women's flyweight title: Champion Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Eye
Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Donald Cerrone
Bantamweight: Jimmie Rivera vs. Petr Yan
Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Blagoy Ivanov
UFC 238 prelims, 8 p.m. on ESPN
Women's strawweight: Tatiana Suarez vs. Nina Ansaroff
Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling vs. Pedro Munhoz
Women's strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Alexa Grasso
Featherweight: Ricardo Lamas vs. Calvin Kattar
UFC 238 early prelims, 6:15 p.m. on Fight Pass
Women's strawweight: Yan Xiaonan vs. Angela Hill
Middleweight: Bevon Lewis vs. Darren Stewart
Women's flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Joanne Calderwood
