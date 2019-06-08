TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 238: Aljamain Sterling vs. Pedro Munhoz

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Uniondale's Aljamain Sterling defeated Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision in a bantamweight fight at UFC 238 on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the United Center in Chicago. All three judges scored the fight 30-27 for Sterling. 

Aljamain Sterling celebrates his victory over Pedro Munhoz
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rey Del Rio

Aljamain Sterling celebrates his victory over Pedro Munhoz during UFC 238 at the United Center on Saturday, July 8, 2019, in Chicago.

Aljamain Sterling punches Pedro Munhoz during UFC 238
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rey Del Rio

Aljamain Sterling punches Pedro Munhoz during UFC 238 at the United Center on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Chicago.

Aljamain Sterling punches Pedro Munhoz during UFC 238
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rey Del Rio

Aljamain Sterling punches Pedro Munhoz during UFC 238 at the United Center on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Chicago.

Aljamain Sterling kicks Pedro Munhoz during UFC 238
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rey Del Rio

Aljamain Sterling kicks Pedro Munhoz during UFC 238 at the United Center on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Chicago.

Aljamain Sterling kicks Pedro Munhoz during UFC 238
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rey Del Rio

Aljamain Sterling kicks Pedro Munhoz during UFC 238 at the United Center on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Chicago.

Aljamain Sterling punches Pedro Munhoz during UFC 238
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rey Del Rio

Aljamain Sterling punches Pedro Munhoz during UFC 238 at the United Center on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Chicago.

