UFC 238: Aljamain Sterling vs. Pedro Munhoz

Uniondale's Aljamain Sterling defeated Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision in a bantamweight fight at UFC 238 on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the United Center in Chicago. All three judges scored the fight 30-27 for Sterling.

Aljamain Sterling celebrates his victory over Pedro Munhoz during UFC 238 at the United Center on Saturday, July 8, 2019, in Chicago.

