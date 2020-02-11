Lyman Good looked every bit the definition his surname would suggest the last time he entered the UFC’s octagon.

That was last November in his hometown of New York City.

The fun (and pressure) of performing in front of the hometown crowd will be cast upon Good once more as he will face Belal Muhammad in a welterweight bout at UFC 249 in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 18. The fight, first reported Tuesday afternoon by MMA Junkie, was confirmed and made official by the UFC later in the evening .

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defends his title against Tony Ferguson in the main event.

Good (21-5) last defeated Chance Rencountre via third-round TKO at UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden last year.

Muhammad (16-3) is on a two-fight win streak, most recently beating Takashi Sato last September at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

Good and Muhammad originally had been scheduled to face each at UFC 205, the first card at MSG in 2016. Good was pulled from the card after being flagged for a potential anti-doping violation. He accepted a six-month suspension in what the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency ruled as a contaminated supplement. Muhammad remained on the card and lost by first-round knockout to Vicente Luque.