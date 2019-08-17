TODAY'S PAPER
Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 241

Scenes from UFC 241, where Daniel Cormier defends his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic and Nate Diaz meets Anthony Pettis, on Saturday at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. 

Casey Kenney throws a punch at Manny Bermudez
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici

Casey Kenney throws a punch at Manny Bermudez in the second round during their Catchweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Casey Kenney fights Manny Bermudez from the ground
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici

Casey Kenney fights Manny Bermudez from the ground in the second round during their Catchweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Hannah Cifers and Jodie Esquibel fight from the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici

Hannah Cifers and Jodie Esquibel fight from the ground in the third round during their Middleweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Jodie Esquibel sends a kick to Hannah Cifers
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici

Jodie Esquibel sends a kick to Hannah Cifers in the second round during their Middleweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Hannah Cifers and Jodie Esquibel fight from the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici

Hannah Cifers and Jodie Esquibel fight from the ground in the third round during their Middleweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Brandon Davis throws a punch at Kyung Ho
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici

Brandon Davis throws a punch at Kyung Ho Kang during their Bantamweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Kyung Ho Kang and Brandon Davis exchange punches
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici

Kyung Ho Kang and Brandon Davis exchange punches in the second round during their Bantamweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Brandon Davis sends a knee to the head
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici

Brandon Davis sends a knee to the head of Kyung Ho Kang in the second round during their Bantamweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Kyung Ho Kang and Brandon Davis fight from
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici

Kyung Ho Kang and Brandon Davis fight from the ground during their Bantamweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Shana Dobson is kicked by Sabina Mazo in
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici

Shana Dobson is kicked by Sabina Mazo in the second round during their Women's Flyweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Shana Dobson fights on the ground with Sabina
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici

Shana Dobson fights on the ground with Sabina Mazo during their Women's Flyweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

