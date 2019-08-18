TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
75° Good Afternoon
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 241

Print

Scenes from UFC 241, where Daniel Cormier defends his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic and Nate Diaz meets Anthony Pettis, on Saturday at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. 

Devonte Smith throws a punch at Khama Worthy
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici

Devonte Smith throws a punch at Khama Worthy in the first round during their Lightweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Khama Worthy throws a punch at Devonte Smith
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici

Khama Worthy throws a punch at Devonte Smith in the first round during their Lightweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Raphael Assuncao and Cory Sandhagen fight from the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici

Raphael Assuncao and Cory Sandhagen fight from the ground in the second round during their Bantamweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Raphael Assuncao sends a kick to Cory Sandhagen
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici

Raphael Assuncao sends a kick to Cory Sandhagen in the third round during their Bantamweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Christos Glagos and Drakkar Klose fight from the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici

Christos Glagos and Drakkar Klose fight from the ground in the second round during their Lightweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Christos Glagos throws a punch at Drakkar Klose
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici

Christos Glagos throws a punch at Drakkar Klose in the third round during their Lightweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Casey Kenney throws a punch at Manny Bermudez
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici

Casey Kenney throws a punch at Manny Bermudez in the second round during their Catchweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Casey Kenney fights Manny Bermudez from the ground
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici

Casey Kenney fights Manny Bermudez from the ground in the second round during their Catchweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Hannah Cifers and Jodie Esquibel fight from the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici

Hannah Cifers and Jodie Esquibel fight from the ground in the third round during their Middleweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Jodie Esquibel sends a kick to Hannah Cifers
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici

Jodie Esquibel sends a kick to Hannah Cifers in the second round during their Middleweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Hannah Cifers and Jodie Esquibel fight from the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici

Hannah Cifers and Jodie Esquibel fight from the ground in the third round during their Middleweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Brandon Davis throws a punch at Kyung Ho
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici

Brandon Davis throws a punch at Kyung Ho Kang during their Bantamweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Kyung Ho Kang and Brandon Davis exchange punches
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici

Kyung Ho Kang and Brandon Davis exchange punches in the second round during their Bantamweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Brandon Davis sends a knee to the head
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici

Brandon Davis sends a knee to the head of Kyung Ho Kang in the second round during their Bantamweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Kyung Ho Kang and Brandon Davis fight from
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici

Kyung Ho Kang and Brandon Davis fight from the ground during their Bantamweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Shana Dobson is kicked by Sabina Mazo in
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici

Shana Dobson is kicked by Sabina Mazo in the second round during their Women's Flyweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Shana Dobson fights on the ground with Sabina
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici

Shana Dobson fights on the ground with Sabina Mazo during their Women's Flyweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Pete Alonso #20 of the Mets hits a Bottom of lineup, plus Alonso, lifts Mets to win
Robert Gsellman last pitched on Sunday, Aug. 11, Gsellman goes on IL with tight right triceps
Yankees manager Aaron Boone argues with home plate Yankees feud with umpires in win over Indians
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold #14 calls the signals Glauber: Shaking up NFL season format can make sense
Fernando Tatis Jr., shown here relaying to first Alonso on Tatis injury: 'That's really tough to see'
New York City FC forward Heber Araujo dos Héber, Castellanos lead NYCFC in win at FC Cincinnati
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search