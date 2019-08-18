Scenes from UFC 241, where Daniel Cormier defends his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic and Nate Diaz meets Anthony Pettis, on Saturday at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Devonte Smith throws a punch at Khama Worthy in the first round during their Lightweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Khama Worthy throws a punch at Devonte Smith in the first round during their Lightweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Raphael Assuncao and Cory Sandhagen fight from the ground in the second round during their Bantamweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Raphael Assuncao sends a kick to Cory Sandhagen in the third round during their Bantamweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Christos Glagos and Drakkar Klose fight from the ground in the second round during their Lightweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Christos Glagos throws a punch at Drakkar Klose in the third round during their Lightweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Casey Kenney throws a punch at Manny Bermudez in the second round during their Catchweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Casey Kenney fights Manny Bermudez from the ground in the second round during their Catchweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Hannah Cifers and Jodie Esquibel fight from the ground in the third round during their Middleweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Jodie Esquibel sends a kick to Hannah Cifers in the second round during their Middleweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Hannah Cifers and Jodie Esquibel fight from the ground in the third round during their Middleweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Brandon Davis throws a punch at Kyung Ho Kang during their Bantamweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Kyung Ho Kang and Brandon Davis exchange punches in the second round during their Bantamweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Brandon Davis sends a knee to the head of Kyung Ho Kang in the second round during their Bantamweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Kyung Ho Kang and Brandon Davis fight from the ground during their Bantamweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Shana Dobson is kicked by Sabina Mazo in the second round during their Women's Flyweight Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California.