SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 242

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Scenes from UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Dustin Poirier via submission (rear naked choke) in the third round of the main event.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, right, fights Dustin Poirier during their
Photo Credit: AP/Mahmoud Khaled

Khabib Nurmagomedov, right, fights Dustin Poirier during their lightweight title fight at UFC 242 at The Arena on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Abu Dhabi.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, right, jumps during a lightweight title
Photo Credit: AP/Mahmoud Khaled

Khabib Nurmagomedov, right, jumps during a lightweight title fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 at The Arena on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Abu Dhabi.

Russian UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, choke holds UFC
Photo Credit: AP/Mahmoud Khaled

Russian UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, choke holds UFC fighter Dustin Poirier, of Lafayette, La., during Lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 242, in Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday , Sept.7 2019. (AP Photo/ Mahmoud Khaled)

Khabib Nurmagomedov fights Dustin Poirier during their lightweight
Photo Credit: AP/Mahmoud Khaled

Khabib Nurmagomedov fights Dustin Poirier during their lightweight title fight at UFC 242 at The Arena on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Abu Dhabi.

Ottman Azaitar celebrates his victory over Teemu Packalen
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Francois Nel

Ottman Azaitar celebrates his victory over Teemu Packalen in their lightweight bout during UFC 242 at The Arena on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Abu Dhabi.

Joanne Calderwood fights Andrea Lee in their women's
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Francois Nel

Joanne Calderwood fights Andrea Lee in their women's flyweight bout during UFC 242 at The Arena on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Abu Dhabi.

Andrea Lee looks on during UFC 242 at
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Francois Nel

Andrea Lee looks on during UFC 242 at The Arena on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Abu Dhabi.

Mairbek Taisumov fights Diego Ferreira in their lightweight
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Francois Nel

Mairbek Taisumov fights Diego Ferreira in their lightweight bout during UFC 242 at The Arena on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Abu Dhabi.

Diego Ferreira looks on during UFC 242 at
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Francois Nel

Diego Ferreira looks on during UFC 242 at The Arena on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Abu Dhabi.

Zubaira Tukhugov fights Lerone Murphy in their featherweight
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Francois Nel

Zubaira Tukhugov fights Lerone Murphy in their featherweight bout during UFC 242 at The Arena on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Abu Dhabi.

Lerone Murphy looks on during UFC 242 at
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Francois Nel

Lerone Murphy looks on during UFC 242 at The Arena on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Abu Dhabi.

Joanne Calderwood fights Andrea Lee in a women's
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Francois Nel

Joanne Calderwood fights Andrea Lee in a women's flyweight bout during UFC 242 at The Arena on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Abu Dhabi.

