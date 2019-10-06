TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 243: Al Iaquinta falls to Dan Hooker in one-sided unanimous decision

By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com @RyanGerbosi
A trip halfway around the world ended in a whole lot of disappointment for Al Iaquinta

Wantagh native Iaquinta came up empty at UFC 243 in Melbourne, Australia this weekend, failing to win a round in a unanimous decision defeat against Dan Hooker.

New Zealand’s Hooker consistently landed his strikes and kept Iaquinta at distance to ean the victory on all three scorecards (30-27, 30-27, 20-26).

Iaquinta (14-6-1) was in deep trouble midway through the first, covering his head while on the mat against the fence as Hooker (19-8) pounded him with heavy punches from top position. Hooker controlled the grappling exchanges, looking for a few submissions before the fighters eventually returned to their feet to finish the round.

The second started out much more competitive for Iaquinta, who looked for a few takedowns and connected with a handful of punches. But Hooker continued to land punches and leg kicks, and Iaquinta soon took a big hook to the jaw that sent him crashing to the canvas.

Iaquinta looked for an ankle lock in the closing seconds of the round with coaches Matt Serra and Ray Longo imploring him for the finish, but Hooker wasn’t troubled, wagging a finger back at the corner.

By the middle of the third round, Hooker had Iaquinta’s bloodied and beaten. Iaquinta connected with a couple of short shots, finding more success working in the pocket as Hooker’s pace slowed, but it was too late to make a difference.

