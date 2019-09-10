TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 243 fight card: Whittaker vs. Adesanya

Middleweight Israel Adesanya defeated Derek Brunson by TKO

Middleweight Israel Adesanya defeated Derek Brunson by TKO during the second round of their fight at UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, on Nov. 3, 2018. Photo Credit: Newsday/Jeffrey Basinger

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Event: UFC 243

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Venue: Marvel Stadium

Where to watch: Main card on ESPN+

Latest UFC 243 fight card

Middleweight title unification bout

Champion Robert Whittaker vs. interim champion Israel Adesanya

Lightweight: Al Iaquinta vs. Dan Hooker                

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Serghei Spivac              

Women's Bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington                

Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Rostem Akman                

Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs. Yorgan De Castro                

Welterweight: Luke Jumeau vs. Dhiego Lima                

Women's Flyweight: Nadia Kassem vs. Ji Yeon Kim                

Welterweight: Callan Potter vs. Maki Pitolo

