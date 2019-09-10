UFC 243 fight card: Whittaker vs. Adesanya
Event: UFC 243
Date: Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
Location: Melbourne, Australia
Venue: Marvel Stadium
Where to watch: Main card on ESPN+
Latest UFC 243 fight card
Middleweight title unification bout
Champion Robert Whittaker vs. interim champion Israel Adesanya
Lightweight: Al Iaquinta vs. Dan Hooker
Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Serghei Spivac
Women's Bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington
Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Rostem Akman
Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs. Yorgan De Castro
Welterweight: Luke Jumeau vs. Dhiego Lima
Women's Flyweight: Nadia Kassem vs. Ji Yeon Kim
Welterweight: Callan Potter vs. Maki Pitolo
