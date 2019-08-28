UFC 244 lacks a main event thus far, but the fight card for the promotion's fourth trip to Madison Square Garden has started to take shape.

Here's a look at bouts made official by the UFC for the Nov. 2 card.

UFC 244 fight card so far

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till

Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker

Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Edmen Shahbazyan