Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 244 fight card

Darren Till celebrates victory against Bojan Velickovic at

Darren Till celebrates victory against Bojan Velickovic at UFC Fight Night on Sept. 2, 2017 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dean Mouhtaropoulos

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
UFC 244 lacks a main event thus far, but the fight card for the promotion's fourth trip to Madison Square Garden has started to take shape.

Here's a look at bouts made official by the UFC for the Nov. 2 card.

UFC 244 fight card so far

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till

Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker

Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

