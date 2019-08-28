UFC 244 fight card
UFC 244 lacks a main event thus far, but the fight card for the promotion's fourth trip to Madison Square Garden has started to take shape.
Here's a look at bouts made official by the UFC for the Nov. 2 card.
UFC 244 fight card so far
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till
Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker
Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov
Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre
Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia
Krzysztof Jotko vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
