Darren Till, a former welterweight title challenger, is moving up to middleweight. There, in the 185-pound division, he'll first be greeted by another former welterweight.

Till will face Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 2. ESPN first reported the news Monday night.

Till (17-2-1), a brash Englander, worked his way up to a title shot against then-welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last September. He lost via second-round submission. In his next bout against Jorge Masvidal last March, Till lost by second-round knockout.

Gastelum (15-4-1) last fought in April, losing by unanimous decision to Israel Adesanya in an interim middleweight title bout. Gastelum, 27, had beaten Michael Bisping and Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza to earn the title shot.

No main event for UFC 244 has been announced yet. But a fight between two people remaining at middleweight has.

Lyman Good, from New York City, will face Chance Rencountre. Good (20-5-1) is coming off a first-round loss by submission to Demian Maia in February. Good, a former Bellator champion, is 2-2 since joining the UFC in 2015. Rencountre (14-3) has won his last two UFC bouts after dropping his debut.

UFC 244 fight card so far

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker

Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov