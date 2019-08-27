TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 244 at MSG adds Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till and Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre

Kelvin Gastelum reacts during the UFC Fight Night

Kelvin Gastelum reacts during the UFC Fight Night at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 25, 2017 in Shanghai, China. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Hu Chengwei

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Print

Darren Till, a former welterweight title challenger, is moving up to middleweight. There, in the 185-pound division, he'll first be greeted by another former welterweight.

Till will face Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 2. ESPN first reported the news Monday night.

Till (17-2-1), a brash Englander, worked his way up to a title shot against then-welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last September. He lost via second-round submission. In his next bout against Jorge Masvidal last March, Till lost by second-round knockout.

Gastelum (15-4-1) last fought in April, losing by unanimous decision to Israel Adesanya in an interim middleweight title bout. Gastelum, 27, had beaten Michael Bisping and Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza to earn the title shot.

No main event for UFC 244 has been announced yet. But a fight between two people remaining at middleweight has.

Lyman Good, from New York City, will face Chance Rencountre. Good (20-5-1) is coming off a first-round loss by submission to Demian Maia in February. Good, a former Bellator champion, is 2-2 since joining the UFC in 2015. Rencountre (14-3) has won his last two UFC bouts after dropping his debut.

UFC 244 fight card so far

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till

Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker

Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

