TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
SEARCH
70° Good Evening
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Gregor Gillespie vs. Kevin Lee added to UFC 244 at MSG

Gregor Gillespie weighs in ahead of UFC Brooklyn

Gregor Gillespie weighs in ahead of UFC Brooklyn on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Print

Gregor Gillespie got his wish. Sort of.

The undefeated lightweight UFC fighter who never called out anyone for a fight did just that at the end of August, asking for a fight at UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden against Anthony Pettis.

Well, the Bellmore Kickboxing MMA-trained fighter got the date, venue and event he wanted. The opponent on Nov. 2, however, will be someone ranked slightly higher in the UFC lightweight division in No. 8 Kevin Lee. (Pettis is No. 10, and No. 12 at welterweight.) UFC made the bout official on Tuesday. MMA Junkie first reported the targeted bout.

Gillespie (13-0, 5-0 UFC) last fought at UFC Brooklyn in January, beating Yancy Medeiros by TKO in the second round. It was the fourth straight finish for Gillespie, 31, a former New York state high school and NCAA national champion wrestler.

Lee (17-5, 10-5) has lost his last two fights, which includes a fourth-round submission to Rafael Dos Anjos at welterweight in May. Before that, Lee lost by decision to Wantagh's Al Iaquinta in a lightweight bout.

UFC 244 at MSG will be headlined by Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz.

*Newsday may receive a commission on purchases made through this link, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

Watch on
Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jacob Trouba of the Rangers carries the puck Rangers' Trouba opens season vs. Jets, his old team
Bastian Schweinsteiger of the Chicago Fire and Valentin NYCFC may play home playoff games at Citi Field
Pete Alonso reacts to Mets fans after he Mets have fourth-best attendance increase for 2019
Thomas Hickey #4 of the Islanders skates during Hickey, Ho-Sang, Fritz clear waivers
Luke Falk of the New York Jets against Gase challenges Jets' offensive line to play better
Pete Alonso, the Mets' rookie first baseman, donated Mets' Alonso donates tribute cleats to 9/11 museum
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search