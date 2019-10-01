Gregor Gillespie got his wish. Sort of.

The undefeated lightweight UFC fighter who never called out anyone for a fight did just that at the end of August, asking for a fight at UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden against Anthony Pettis.

Well, the Bellmore Kickboxing MMA-trained fighter got the date, venue and event he wanted. The opponent on Nov. 2, however, will be someone ranked slightly higher in the UFC lightweight division in No. 8 Kevin Lee. (Pettis is No. 10, and No. 12 at welterweight.) UFC made the bout official on Tuesday. MMA Junkie first reported the targeted bout.

Gillespie (13-0, 5-0 UFC) last fought at UFC Brooklyn in January, beating Yancy Medeiros by TKO in the second round. It was the fourth straight finish for Gillespie, 31, a former New York state high school and NCAA national champion wrestler.

Lee (17-5, 10-5) has lost his last two fights, which includes a fourth-round submission to Rafael Dos Anjos at welterweight in May. Before that, Lee lost by decision to Wantagh's Al Iaquinta in a lightweight bout.

UFC 244 at MSG will be headlined by Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz.

