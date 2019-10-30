Kelvin Gastelum appeared at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday for a fight week event ahead of UFC 244 on Saturday.

Darren Till, his opponent in the co-main event, did not.

The English middleweight’s appearance at an open workout event on Wednesday was canceled a few hours before it began due to reported visa issues, but with his arrival expected Thursday, the fight remains on the card.

“I was told that he was going to show up tomorrow, so I have no issues with it, as long as he gets here, then I’m OK with it.” Gastelum said. “It’s a little tricky getting here one day before the weigh-in, we’ll see, hopefully he has no issues with the weight cut.”

Gastelum (15-4, 1 NC) did show up at the Garden for the workout, albeit not actually working out and instead conducting a question-and-answer session with fans.

Gastelum has been through similar circumstances in his career, with injury or drug test issues canceling fights against Anderson Silva and Robert Whittaker.

“I remember when Anderson Silva was flagged and I was hurting in my stomach for about 24 hours because I had no opponent, I didn’t know if they were going to cancel the whole event in China, but thankfully [Michael] Bisping stepped up.”

Should Till (17-2-1) not be available, however, Gastelum isn’t interested in facing anybody else, including Jared Cannonier, who is supposed to be on standby.

“This is the guy we’ve been preparing to fight. I feel like for me to fight Jared Cannonier as a backup, it’s just not fair to me, I can’t take a fight like that in two days notice.”

Asked he ever wished he could have a smooth fight week, Gastelum said, “There is no such thing, I think.”